Eagles handle Century in Hillsboro volleyball tournament title game

After beginning the season with a 3-1 road victory in Estacada, HRV volleyball continued its strong start this past weekend at the Hillsboro volleyball tournament.

HRV went 4-0 in sets throughout the tournament, including 2-0 victories over Cleveland in the semifinal match and Century in the championship match.

In the semifinal, both HRV and Cleveland scored at least 20 points in both sets, but the Eagles were able to hold on and win both sets by a score of 25-20.

The 2-0 win over Cleveland moved the Eagles to the championship match versus Century.

Century went into the championship match coming off a 2-1 victory against Banks.

Before this tournament, however, Century opened the season with back-to-back losses versus Beaverton and Jesuit, putting them at 1-2 ahead of the championship match.

The Eagles, on the other hand, went into the championship match at 2-0, including a 3-1 win on the road versus Estacada and then a 2-0 victory over Cleveland in the semifinal of the Hillsboro tournament.

The positive momentum with which HRV has opened the 2018 season continued against Century in the championship match as the Eagles won both sets by a score of 25-15 and 25-19.

Katie Kennedy led HRV against Century with 14 kills on 25 swings, while the second leading hitter was Emily Curtis with seven kills on 12 swings.

With a team-high 18 assists was Chloe Kurahara, who also had two of the 8.5 team blocks.

“One of the key factors in winning the championship against Century was our blocking at the net,” said head coach Scott Walker. “The girls did a fantastic job as a team throughout the Hillsboro tournament.”

HRV is currently only one of three teams across the state in 5A who has played at least three games this season to open the year undefeated; the other two teams are Crater (4-0) and Corvallis (4-0).

The Eagles will have their chance to start the season 4-0 at home in a non-league matchup on Thursday, Sept. 6 versus Camas. Game time versus Camas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.