Entertainment Update for Sept. 5 Edition

Huckleberry Fest Sept 7-8-9

Petty Fever, the Northwest’s top Tom Petty tribute band, will be performing at the Bingen Huckleberry Festival at Daubenspeck Park in Bingen, on Saturday Sept. 8, starting at 8 p.m. According to a press release, Petty Fever has been the recipient of multiple entertainment awards, which include a 2017 Las Vegas FAME Award for “Outstanding Tribute Band,” presented at Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas; and the 2013 and 2014 Los Angeles Music Awards “Tribute Band of The Year,” presented at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood.

Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band set to rock the house at Columbia Arts

The Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band is bringing their live concert performance to Columbia Center for the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. for a fundraiser for the art center.

“Something to Talk About” is a musical collaboration between some of Oregon’s finest singers and players joining up to pay tribute to the queen of the bottleneck blues, said a press release.

Come see Lisa Mann, Bre Gregg, Anne Weiss, Ara Lee and back-up musicians David Jacobs-Strain, Mark Bowden, Jean-Pierre Garau (Aaron Meyer Band) and Dan Stueber rock the art center is this powerful show!

When you arrive for the event, you’ll be invited to donate an additional $35 to join the band onstage for a song at the beginning of the second half of the show. Sing along, play an instrument, or just dance to the beat — and enjoy the limelight.

Tickets available online at columbiaarts.org.

Two shows for Paris Slim

Paris Slim (aka Franck Goldwasser) on guitar and Jim Wallace on harmonica will be playing two shows in Hood River: Double Mountain Brewery on Thursday, Sept .13 and The Pines Tasting Room on Friday, Sept 14. Paris Slim has played in the Gorge on and off for the last 25 years and is considered “the real deal” in blues. He toured and learned from Jimmy McCracklin, Lowell Folsom in the Oakland, Calif., area after moving to the United States from Paris, France, at age 22.

‘Brown’s Creek’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Sept. 7: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8: The Browns Creek Playboys with Ben Tibbets, Don Tibbets, Ed Tibbets and Stan Reuhlow, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

McDougall at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Sept. 7: McDougall, 7-10 p.m. (Americana/blues)

Saturday, Sept. 8: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9: Sunday night jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Kit Garoutte at Maryhill Winery

On Saturday, Sept. 8, guitarist Kit Garoutte returns to Maryhill Winery playing music on the Terrace from 1-5 p.m.

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.

‘Two Guitars’ at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., the duo “Two Guitars” performs on the White Buffalo patio. “Guitarists Chic Preston and Dave Henehan share a sense of detail and a love for jazz, R&B and roots music.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

First Friday music Sept. 7

Guitarist Kit Garoutte plays The Pines, 6-9 p.m.

Pavement Ends (Tim Mayer, John Durkan, Dennis Harvey and Paul Viemeister ) play Naked Winery, 6-9 p.m.

Art of the Gorge Cooperative Gallery (301 Oak): Jazz, swing, bluegrass and more from Paula Runyan, Susan Baldwin, Stuart Celarier and Jim Drake, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Uke classes at Gorge Music

Beginning ukulele orchestra (9-10 a.m.) and intermediate ukulele classes (10-11 a.m.) are in session every Saturday morning for 11 weeks: Sept. 15 through Dec. 1. at Gorge Community Music. For sign ups, fees and details, contact wendy@gorgecommunitymusic.com.

Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St. The Dalles; 541- 296-2900.

Anita Lee at the Ruins Sept. 4

Live music coming up at The Ruins; music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Anita Lee & The Handsome 3 (country-edged rock) with Don of Division Street (alt-Americana-rock)

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Greenneck Daredevils (Gorgegrass) with Richard Tillinghast (folk rock)

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Casey Neill & The Norway Rats (Indie rock) with Matt Mesa & The County Line (Americana)

Tuesday, Sept. 25: The Resolectrics (Roots power trio) with Alonzo Garbanzo (Rock, folk)

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.