‘Home’ tiles’ turn

Hood River Shelter Services volunteer Susan Bellinson gives this update on the mural project involving ceramic tiles decorated by community members on the theme of “home.”

At the debut event at Riverside Community Church in August, 21 people made tiles that have been kiln-fired and will ultimately be placed at the Hood River County Courthouse. “We are very excited about how they came out,” Bellinson said. Next up: “Shortt Supply has very kindly invited us to use the space in front of their store to do our next First Friday tile event on Sept. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.”

Bellinson can be reached at sbellinson@gmail.com. (An earlier article gave an incorrect email address.)