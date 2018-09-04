Pick of the Week: Bingen hosts 57th annual Huck Fest this weekend

Head to Bingen’s Daubenspeck Park for the 57th annual Huckleberry Festival Friday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 9. The fest includes activities and entertainment all weekend long — and slices of huckleberry pie.

Other huckleberry items available at the festival will include ice cream, candy, jams and jellies, and fresh huckleberries. A beer garden will be on site.

Admission is free. A few of the scheduled events are as follows:

Headliner bands are Live Wire (Friday, 8-11 p.m.) and Petty Fever (Saturday, 8-11 p.m.)

Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday (line up at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Maple and Jefferson)

Steve’s Creatures Features at 1 p.m. on Saturday

Bubble Boys at 1 p.m. on Sunday

Huckleberry Festival 2018 Grand Marshall will be retired Chief of Police Tracy Wyckoff.

“Wyckoff became the White Salmon/Bingen Chief of police in 2012 and retired this last October,” reads the Huckleberry Fest Facebook page. “We want to thank him for his service to our community. We appreciate his great attitude and everything that he has done over the last four years for the people of White Salmon/Bingen.”

For a complete schedule, visit huckleberry-fest.com.