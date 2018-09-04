Police log: Aug. 20 to 26

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 24 — I-84 — Officer conducted a traffic stop heading eastbound on the interstate. The female registered owner was ultimately arrested for possession of controlled substances (schedule I, II and IV). She was also charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy), LSD and tampering with drug records.

Aug. 24 — Hood River — Juveniles issued citations for minor in possession of marijuana after the drug was located on a traffic stop. All parties were later released to a parent.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 20 — Wasco Street, 900 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing her vehicle into a parked car. The female was cited and released after submitting to a breath test.

Aug. 24 — Button Bridge/East Marina — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule II.

In the same incident, another Portland-area resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

Aug. 25 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 21 — Sherman Avenue, 1700 block — Hit and run to a vehicle reported.

Aug. 22 — Cascade Avenue — Hit and run reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 22 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer made contact with a The Dalles male regarding his stolen vehicle.

Aug. 23 — Event Site — Theft reported. A kiteboard was taken that had been accidentally left behind.

Aug. 24 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported. The theft occurred on Aug. 22 and a suspect has been identified.

Aug. 26 — N. First Street, 100 block — Customer who drove off without paying for fuel from a local gas station reported.

Aug. 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of a stereo from a vehicle reported.

Other:

Aug. 20 — Hood River — City units responded to a residence in regards to a male threatening suicide by knife. The male was transported to the ER on a mental hold.

Aug. 22 — Eugene Street, 3100 block — Two Hood River residents were cited for operating a short term rental property without a license.

Aug. 22 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a dog bite that occurred the prior evening. The attack resulted in the victim getting 25 stitches to the back of her head. The dog was later quarantined pending investigation.