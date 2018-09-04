Theater Notes: ‘Baseball’ trio, ‘Go Dogs Go’ open this weekend

Just in time for the Major League Baseball playoffs’ run-up come three one-act plays on a local stage, all involving baseball.

The production is “Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie & ?” at Adult Center Theater, completing its first season.

“It matters not if you like baseball — ACT’s three one-act plays at the Hood River Valley Adult Center are sure to bring you a heartfelt dose of tears and laughter,” said producer Gary Young.

The opening play, “Brick and Bertha,” tells the story of Hood River’s Stratton Gardens. It features Gary Young and Irene Fields in the title roles.

This will be followed by “Adam, Eve & The Chicago Cubs,” by Young, a former selection of Valdez, Alaska’s Last Frontier Theater Conference. In the cast are Michael Beckner, David Dye, Erik Lundby and Jessica Metta.

The evening concludes with Frederick Stoppel’s “Judgment Call,” a reprise from seven years ago, featuring Bill Weiler, Tom Burns and Kirby Neumann-Rea in their roles of umpires Harvey, Frank and Joe. “Of all the plays I’ve been associated with,” said Tom Burns, “the one that people remember is “’Judgment Call’.”

Prior to the curtain going up on this ACT production, join the center for “Food on the Deck.” Hot dogs ($2), brats ($3) and a slice of “Eve’s Apple Pie” ($3) and beverages will be available. Come early, dine and enjoy the show.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 8, 14, 15 with a Sunday matinee, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels Program. Tickets are $10, at the door. An audience “Talk-Back” follows each performance.

‘Odd Couple’ auditions

Big Britches, the newest theater production company in the Gorge, has announced acting auditions for its first show, Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (female version). The comedy will open Feb. 8 for three weekends at the Bingen Theater.

Auditions will be on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m., and Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. Interested actors can attend one or both sessions, which will be at the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, at 2600 May Street in Hood River. Call backs, if needed, will be on Sept. 11.

The cast list requires six women and two men. “The women’s ages can range widely, and that will affect the appropriate age range for the men,” said Director Bruce Ludwig. Rehearsals will begin on Nov. 11. There are no roles for children. Advance audition preparation is not necessary, as actors will be using script excerpts from the play.

Contact Ludwig at bludwig50@gorge.net for more information, to request copies of the script sides, or to receive a copy of the preliminary rehearsal schedule.

‘Go Dog Go’ at CCA

“Go Dog Go” brings the adventures of P.D. Eastman’s book to a stage in a frolicking musical dog party full of surprises, color, clowning, vaudeville, singing/barking and, of course, six lovable dogs.

The Columbia Center for the Arts Children’s Theater production runs Sept. 8-16, directed by Sullivan Mackintosh (adapted by Steven Dietz, Allison Gregory and Michael Koerne).

The cast of this beloved preschool favorite has gone to the dogs — with cars, hats, audience participation, and even a wild game of ball as this hilarious visual spectacle manages to sneak important life lessons between innings.

This play is appropriate for all ages (pre-kindergarten and older). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors/military, $10 for children under 10 years, and $10 for groups of 10 or more. For group tickets, please come into the center or purchase via telephone at 541-387-8877 ext. 2. Tickets are available at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave. Tickets are non-refundable.

Merchants register for ‘Tony ‘n Tina’

Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding will be staged downtown at Riverside Church starting Sept. 14 — and theater goers to the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s production will have a chance to win a basket of goodies donated by downtown Hood River merchants.

In the spirit of fun and supporting the arts, more than 30 downtown merchants are so-called “registered for the wedding,” meaning that they have contributed to the grand prize. Their donations range from movie tickets to gift certificates and overnight lodging to bike tune-ups.

Look for a sign in the window or inside the store that says “Tony ‘n Tina Registered Here” with a red heart. Simply walk in and request a raffle ticket. One ticket per store is allowed. Then, go online and purchase a ticket to the show. Bring the raffle ticket(s) to the show. On the final night, Saturday, Sept. 29, a name will be drawn — and that lucky theatergoer need not be present for the drawing.

Participating merchants are: Footwise, Clutch Hair Design, Hood River Stationers, Doug’s Sports, Arome, Gorge Fly Shop, Mountain View Cycles, Dream St. Boutique, Lucy’s Informal Flowers, Twiggs, Big Horse Brewpub, Sparkling Creations, Andrew’s Pizza, Laurel and Eddie, Shortt Supply, Hood River Hotel, The Wearhouse, Doppio, Ground Coffee, Sophie’s Enchanted Alpaca, Boda’s Kitchen, The Darling Boutique, Adaptive Computers, Apland’s Jewelry, Ananas Boutique, Pacifica Gifts, Waucoma Bookstore, Stave and Stone, Melika, Art on Oak, The Ruddy Duck Mercantile and B Gorge-us Boutique.