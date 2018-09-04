Yesteryears: New Odell packing house in 1928

1918 — 100 years ago

The schools in Parkdale started Monday morning with an enrollment a little under the average. With the exception of Valley Crest, where Miss Alice McCurdy was retained, all new teachers were elected for the schools. Miss Florene R. Pifer, who was a universal favorite of patrons of the Parkdale school, had been previously elected, but owing to the fact that she signed up for the nurses’ reserve, another teacher was elected in her place.

Verbatim: Swim unique on all counts, says chamber Call the 1988 Roy Webster Columbia River Cross Channel Swim “unique.” It was unique because the largest numbers ever set out to participate. It was unique because it was the first time a canine was officially signed in and made the crossing. It was unique because wind rising after the swim started forced its cancellation when just half the simmers were in the water. But most of all, it was unique because it was the first time in 46 years Roy Webster not only didn’t swim, but he wasn’t here for the event. There were 310 participants checking in to swim the mile-plus route across the river to the beach at the Inn of Hood River Resort. Registration went quickly, and the sternwheeler Columbia Gorge was ready to make its schedule for the 8 a.m. launch time. There were 503 persons aboard — swimmers and spectators — for the crossing, said Randy Holmstrom, captain. Winds rose early, then died down just before the launch began. But when 17 groups — 173 swimmers — were in the water, the wind has risen to the point that Sheriff Dick Kelley said for safety’s sake, further launchings had to stop. One of the patrol boaters said 22 persons — some of them excellent swimmers — were picked up because of rough water. Tina O’Banion, manager of the sponsoring Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, said there were some discontent among those who could not complete the swim. “There were some complaints, some grumbling, but also a lot who said, ‘We understand,’” said O’Banion. But she also said it was important that the safety record of the swim remained intact. She said that most of those who signed up and didn’t swim stayed to pick up their patches and certificates. — Hood River News, September 7, 1988

1928 — 90 years ago

The new packing house at Odell, built by the Kriegs for the Apple Growers Association, is now rapidly nearing completion under the supervision of Engineer Geo. Goodwin. On Tuesday, the Apple City Electric Shop was installing temporary wiring in order that a tryout might be made of several pieces of machinery, and Ray Acheson, Association plant supervisor, expected to have some of the new washing machines and graders in operation by Wednesday night.

1938 — 80 years ago

The highway maintenance crew was in town Monday to put the finishing touches on the newly-laid pavement on Oak Street. Surplus gravel has been removed and the businessmen agree that an excellent paving job has been done.

The Fire Department was called out Monday morning to extinguish a grass fire on Sherman Avenue. No damage was done.

1948 — 70 years ago

Pacific standard time will be resumed in Hood River on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the city council decided in a special meeting on Tuesday. A new ordinance, No. 910, was passed amending ordinance No. 905, which invoked daylight saving time on May 31 for summer months in all city offices and effecting all city employees.

Effective Sept. 1, the display advertising rate of the Hood River News has been raised from 40 cents a column inch to 45 cents. The increase, it is pointed out by the News’ management, is in line with other business trends and with policies of newspapers in this state.

1958 — 60 years ago

Senator Harry Byrd, Virginia legislator and famed orchardist, will arrive in the Mid-Columbia orchardland today, Thursday, in his role as professional grower and principal speaker at the formal dedication of a dramatic new Delicious apple strain Friday. Ceremonies take place at the Roy Bisbee orchards, where the Starkrimson Delicious, Bisbee strain, was first discovered as a promising mutation by Mr. Bisbee, longtime Hood River orchardist.

1968 — 50 years ago

The Odell community will have its first laundromat, according to word from the prospective owner. Scott Clemmons of Odell plans to build an addition to his store to house the business. No completion or opening date was included with the announcement.

Warm weather over Labor Day weekend continued to bring tree fruits to maturity during a critical time in Hood River County’s harvest. In the upper Hood River Valley, the Bartlett harvest was in full swing and it was a race to get the picking done before the pears fell. “Pick one, and four drop,” said one grower, who contended that the rain has caused serious loses to many Parkdale growers who had been expecting a bumper crop.

1978 — 40 years ago

Enrollment reflected a drop when Hood River County Schools opened their doors Tuesday, especially at the high school level. But Superintendent Frank Lariza expects the totals to rise close to last year’s figures before the latest students get in class. On the first day, 2,908 students checked in, compared with 2,961 on the first day last year. Most schools were fairly close to enrollment of last year. Cascade Locks had an unexpected increase in the ninth-grade class. Frankton saw little change, May Street was about the same, Mid Valley dropped a few and Pine Grove had seven more. Parkdale was down 13 from last year, Wy’east had 18 fewer students, but Hood River Junior High had 11 more.

1988 — 30 years ago

Hot temperatures and tinder-dry conditions triggered a new round of forest restrictions here this week. Forest fire danger throughout the region caused federal, state and county forestry departments all to institute various restrictions — or forest closures — in response. Locally, closures include all Hood River County forest lands, effective Sept. 2. Kingsley Reservoir Park is included in this closure, although Toll Bridge, Tucker and Routson County Parks will remain open.

1998 — 20 years ago

A slumping market and worries about future waterfront development could spell the end of a landmark Hood River business. Nichols Boat Works has placed its waterfront construction facilities up for sale, saying it can no longer weather an extended downturn in business. Company President Bob Nichols acknowledged Wednesday that the company is seeking a buyer for the three acres of land that contains its manufacturing and repair facilities.

2008 — 10 years ago

Elks Lodge 1507 will pay tribute on Thursday to emergency responders and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the East Coast. The service will be attended by Hood River Mayor Linda Streich and visitors from Elks Lodge 1868 in White Salmon. Also in the audience will be members of the Heroes Club, a newly formed Elks committee that sends care packages to local military personnel deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer