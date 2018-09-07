Death Notices for Sept. 8: Deboria Middleton and Rhonda Brown

Deboria Middleton
Deboria Middleton passed away on Sept. 4, 2018, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Deboria was born on Aug. 16, 1957, and was 61 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rhonda Brown
Rhonda Colleen Brown, age 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility on Aug. 31, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
