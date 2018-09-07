This month at HRVAC: ACT presents ‘Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and ???’

ACT (Adult Center Theater) presents “Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and ???” starting this weekend at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place. Shows are Sept. 7-8 and Sept. 14-15 beginning at 7 p.m., and Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.

The three one-act plays are “Brick and Bertha,” the true story of the Stratton Gardens located in Hood River, “Adam, Even and the Chicago Cubs,” written by Gary Young, and “Judgement Call,” written by Fredrick Stroppel. Tickets are $10 at the door; a book of 10 tickets are $80.

Food and beverages will be served on the deck from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for evening shows and from 12:30-1:45 p.m. for the matinee. Hot dogs are $2, and brats and pie $3.

HRVAC Executive Director Amy Mallett said in the September newsletter that lights and a sound system have been installed for the new theater program. “The shows are now properly lit and the sound is perfect,” she said.

HRVAC will host two travel presentations on Sept. 18 beginning at 10 a.m. The presentations will be on “The Islands of New England,” scheduled for May 12-19, 2019, and “The British Landscapes Trip,” scheduled for Aug. 8-17, 2019.

All are welcome to attend; anyone may sign up. (Family or friends are welcome, even those who do not live locally.)

The center will host Putting Your House in Order, presented by Anderson’s Tribute Center, on Thursday, Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m.

Estate and funeral planning, wills and power of attorney, medical care, advance directives and other legal issues will be discussed. Dianne Level, pre-planning counselor, Teunis J. Wyers, attorney at law, and an estate planner will speak. Play “20 questions” with a local attorney for free and take home a free pre-planning and bereavement guide.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Level at atc@gorge.net or 541-386-1000.