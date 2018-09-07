‘Pink Trolley’ rolls through September

You may have seen the pink trolley rolling between the Heights, downtown and the waterfront, but perhaps you have yet to go for a ride. Here are the basics for this service:

The trolley is a free service on Saturday and Sunday through September. Donations are accepted for Hood River Shelter Services. Look for the pink box just behind the driver and put in what you can.

The trolley has nine scheduled stops (though you can flag it down from a safe place); for a complete schedule, visit catransit.org/service-routes/weekend-trolley.

(Monday through Friday, the CAT fixed-route service runs the trolley route. Grayline of Portland owns the “Pink Trolley,” as it’s called.)

Service runs from 9:20 a.m. with the first departure from Stop 1, and ends at 7:06 p.m. with a return to Stop 1.

The trolley route takes about 25 minutes. For example, a 9:20 a.m. at stop one (Second and Riverside) reaches Rosauers (stop 6) at about 9:36 a.m. and stop 9 (First and Oak) at about 9:44 p.m.

Keep in mind that the trolley requires a step up and while there is ample seating, the wooden benches are open and have no passenger restraint devices, so adults are cautioned to keep kids close.

The trolley is underwritten by PacificSource Community Solutions, the City of Hood River and Columbia Area Transit.