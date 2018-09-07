The Porch, Sept. 8 edition

WELL DONE: Jacquie and Pasquale Barone are profiled in the June Better Homes and Gardens for their lovingly-crafted half-acre yard on the outskirts of Hood River. “Living Laboratory” is the name of the article by Miranda Crowell, photos by Laurie Black. “Over nearly three decades, an Oregon homeowner has transformed her half-acre backyard into a garden of ideas,” the article reads, stating that “a consistency of materials — rocks edging paths, salvaged pipe and glass for the structures — ties together the disparate spaces for a cohesive look.

“Not that Jacquie is anywhere near being finished. ‘I think of my garden as a classroom. I never want to stop learning,’” she said.

SENSE OF HISTORY: Ellen Shapley sent in two photos that reminded her of the iconic Lewis and Clark emblem, writing, “Notice any similarities? The two boys are my great nephews from Chicago. The other is an unknown couple.” (Moments after Shapley took the photo, her younger grandson raised his arm ala the 1805 Corps of Discovery leader.)

PRETTY? NOT: A Porch reader reports sitting in the window of a local coffee shop and watching a guy smoking a joint on a table in front: “Pretty sure that’s illegal. Takes the lit joint and sets it on ledge of the building. Pretty sure that’s stupid. He comes inside to meet a friend as the ‘fragrance’ wafts into the building. Pretty sure I didn’t appreciate any of it.” Upshot, she adds, “My friend let the management know and they gave him a plate to put it out on … after he took a couple of last hits.”

SEEN AND HEARD: “Thanks a LOT, Mom! I love you!” shouts a middle schooler, riding out of his yard with a grin on his face, first day of school …

SIGN OF THE WEEK: City of Mosier pocket park waterfalls: Cold water, sheer drops, bare basalt and (photo, right) a kind of Gruff Uncle warning sign.