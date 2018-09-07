Programs, movies planned for Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Sept. 10 marks the 10th World Suicide Prevention Day.

In honor of this, YouthThink and NAMI-Gorge (National Alliance on Mental Illness) are presenting the 90-minute feature film “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” at The Dalles Watonka High School auditorium, 220 E. 10th, The Dalles, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10. The event is free.

“The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge,” said a press release.

“Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive and has become the world’s most prominent suicide prevention speaker and advocate. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and shines a light on people who are using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive.”

Debby Jones, Wasco County Prevention Specialist, said, “The movie ‘Suicide: The Ripple Effect’ allows suicide prevention advocates like myself to bring people together to view this film and discuss the topic. This event can have a tremendous positive impact on reducing the number of suicides and suicide attempts in our community.

“Following the screening, we will have an important Q&A and discussion on the topic featuring some of the area’s leading suicide prevention advocates, including Susan Gabay with NAMI the Gorge.”

For more information on the film, visit www.SuicideTheRippleEffect.com.

Other events have also been planned. On Tuesday, Sept. 18, and again on Thursday, Sept. 20, Columbia Gorge Community College hosts “Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, research on prevention and what can be done to fight suicide.

The Sept. 18 event will be at The Dalles campus, Building 3, from 1-3 p.m., and the Sept. 20 event at the Hood River Campus, first floor classroom, from 6-8 p.m. Both are free to attend.

“Attendees will learn the risk and warning signs of suicide and how, together, we can help prevent it,” said a press release. The 17-minute documentary “It’s Real: College Students and Mental Health,” will also be shown, featuring the stories of six college students from across the country who have successfully learned to manage their mental health.

The last event focuses on veterans and takes place Saturday, Sept. 29 from 3-6 p.m. on Federal Street, The Dalles, in front of the Veterans Service Office.

This free event will feature music, food, guest speakers and resource tables.

“The band ‘Got Your Six’ and the Outside the Wire organization are spearheading this effort to increase community awareness of the high risk of suicide for veterans and what everyone can do to help,” said a press release.