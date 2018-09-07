Stories of Hope Breakfast on Sept. 14

The Next Door will hold its annual Stories of Hope Breakfast fundraiser at the Columbia Gorge Hotel on Friday, Sept. 14, from 8-9 a.m. The breakfast is free to attend, but space is limited to 120 people, so those wanting a spot are encouraged to reserve it quickly.

This year, the breakfast will feature three speakers, each representing a different one of The Next Door’s 24 programs.

They are:

Maria, a mother with the Family Services Home Visiting program, which provides in-home parental guidance and resources for new parents. “Maria has faced so many challenges and remains committed to being the best mom she can be, with her home visitor by her side,” said The Next Door Development Officer Justine Ziegler.

Cesar, a young man with the Youth Services Youth Employment program. “Cesar just wrapped up the season with ‘the most rewarding experience of (his) life,’ as the crew leader for the Hood River County crew,” Ziegler said. “His crew worked on several projects throughout Hood River County, including restoration work in the Eagle Creek trail area that’s been closed to the public since last year’s fire.”

Rosa, a business owner from the Economic Development Promoting Prosperity program, which provides guidance and resources to Latino entrepreneurs. “After losing her husband, Rosa and her three kids set out for a better life in the U.S.,” Ziegler said. “She had a passion and a drive to run her own food business, but she didn’t know where to start.”

“These are just three of the nearly 3500 stories The Next Door is fortunate to be part of every year!” said Ziegler. Breakfast attendees will have the opportunity to donate to The Next Door’s programs at the Sept. 14 event.

For more information or to reserve a seat, call 541-436-0304 or email justinez@nextdoorinc.org.