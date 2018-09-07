Trail Blazers to visit HR for sixth annual Rip City Rally

The Portland Trail Blazers and Moda are bringing the sixth annual Rip City Rally to Hood River on Friday, Sept. 14.

“A team of Trail Blazers ambassadors and staff will embark on a week-long journey from Sept. 10-14 around the state of Oregon, engaging with Trail Blazers fans all along the way,” said a press release.

“This event brings Oregon communities together with energy and enthusiasm to showcase the Trail Blazers as ‘Oregon’s Team.’”

An entire day of events are scheduled in each city along the route.

As part of the Trail Blazers’ and Moda’s partnership to showcase healthy and active living, events will focus on providing activities for kids, including school assemblies, Youth Basketball PE Takeovers and on-court Youth Basketball Activations at the Rip City Rally.

The visit in each city along the route will conclude with a ceremonial flag raising with city officials, followed by the Rip City Rally, a free community fair from 4-6 p.m. featuring activities for all ages.

The Rip City Rally in Hood River will be in the Columbia Parking Lot at Fourth and Cascade.

The rally will feature fun for the whole family, including the opportunity to interact and play basketball with Trail Blazers personalities, take photos with the 1977 NBA Championship trophy, and win game tickets and other prizes.

Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn will join the Trail Blazers and Moda representatives to tip off the Rip City Rally with opening ceremonies and the raising of the Rip City Flag at Fourth and Cascade.

Others who will attend the rally: Lamar Hurd (Trail Blazers broadcaster), Brooke Olzendam (Trail Blazer broadcaster), Brian Grant (Trail Blazers alum), Todd Bosma (Trail Blazers in-arena host), Trail Blazers mascot Blaze the Trail Cat, members of the BlazerDancers and Moda representatives.



Supporting partners of this year’s rally include COUNTRY Financial, Energy Trust of Oregon, Pacific Power and Windermere Real Estate.

Trailblazers.com/rally will provide updates and information all along the rally, and fans can follow the rally’s progress by using the hashtag #RipCityRally.