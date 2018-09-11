Back-to-back tournament champions

For a second weekend in a row, the Hood River Valley volleyball team heads into a new week still undefeated this season after going 3-0 in last week’s competition, including 2-0 at the Canby Volleyball Tournament.

Before the Canby Tournament last Saturday, HRV won its home opener versus Camas on Sept. 6 by a final score of 3-1.

The win over Camas moved the Eagles to 4-0 on the season.

Ahead of the Canby Tournament, HRV had only lost a total of two sets in 10 sets played this season.

Unlike the Hillsboro Varsity Volleyball Tournament, where the Eagles swept both Cleveland and Century for the tournament trophy, HRV would be tested in its pursuit for a second tournament title in the past two weekends.

HRV opened the Canby Tournament against Rex Putnam.

This match would be a clash between the 4-0 Eagles and 3-0 Kingsmen, which at the time, these two schools were one of the seven undefeated teams across the state in 5A; now, only five remain.

Against the Kingsmen, HRV dropped the first set by a score of 25-19.

HRV’s loss in the opening set versus Putnam marked the first time this season that the Eagles went into a set behind 0-1.

For the Eagles’ and head coach Scott Walker, this was a valuable situation to be in as it would show if this team could battle back from being down and string together a couple wins.

In the second set, HRV bounced back and won by a final set score of 25-20.

The victory for HRV set up a win or go home scenario in the third set.

HRV won the third set by a final score of 15-9, and after dropping the first set versus Putnam, the Eagles won back-to-back sets to advance to the championship match of the Canby Tournament.

“In the championship match, we did the same thing and dropped the first set in what was a nail biter,” said Walker.

It took nearly 30-points to decide a winner between HRV and Canby in the opening set of the championship, as Canby would come away with a 29-27 victory over HRV in set one.

For the second time on the day and season, HRV was down heading into the next set.

The Eagles won the second set by a score of 25-19, setting up another win or go home situation.

In the final set, Canby was only one-point away from winning the tournament title as HRV was down 14-13.

But the Eagles reeled off three-points in a row to take the final set by a score of 16-14 to win the Canby Tournament.

The victory in Canby marks the second tournament title for HRV this season, the first being the Hillsboro Varsity Tournament two weekend’s ago.

Emily Curtis, a senior, led the team in serving with four aces in the championship match.

The leading hitter for the match was Katie Kennedy with 13 kills and Chloe Kurahara lead the team with 17 assists against Canby.

HRV is currently 6-0 on the season and ranked first across the state in official 5A OSAA standings.

Next up the Eagles will travel to Ridgeview on Sept. 13 to face the Ravens.

Ridgeview hasn’t played a match since beating Mountain View by a score of 2-1 on Aug. 31, while the Eagles have played in three matches over the past week.