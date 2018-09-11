Consecutive losses open the boys soccer season

HRV boys soccer is in a situation that they’re unaccustomed to being in.

History books don’t go back far enough to find the last time the HRV boys soccer team not only started a season 0-2, but lost two straight games.

On Sept. 8, the team travelled to Corvallis to face Edgar Monroy, last year’s 5A state player of the year, and the Spartans.

“It was another tough game,” said boys soccer head coach Jaime Rivera. “And another tough loss.”

Corvallis beat HRV by a final score of 2-0, moving the Spartans to 2-0-1 on the season and the Eagles to 0-2.

However, this game was much closer than the score indicates.

The game was tied 0-0 all the way up until 10 minutes remaining on the game clock.

With time winding down, HRV pulled a defender and substituted in an attacker to put the pressure on the Corvallis defense in hopes to find space on the attack.

“Unfortunately, the Spartans found the space on the field to put this game out of reach,” said Rivera.

Corvallis quickly went on a scoring spree and put in two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to secure the victory over HRV.

After troubles finishing at the goal and turnovers on the attack in the opening game loss to Hillsboro, the boys couldn’t clean up their mistakes and Corvallis found a way to take advantage at the very end of regulation.

Despite the two goals allowed, senior goalkeeper Adrian Lopez played “outstanding,” said Rivera.

Lopez tallied in 10 saves against a potent Corvallis attack which is led by Monroy, the reigning 5A state player of the year.

Next up the Eagles will be at home for the first time this season, as they match up with Franklin on Thursday, Sept. 13. This game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Last year, HRV and Franklin tied 2-2.

Franklin has started this season 1-2 and head into this week’s matchup with HRV off a 2-1 victory over Aloha.

