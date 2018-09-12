Entertainment Update for Sept. 12 Edition

Naughty Pine at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Sept. 14: Naughty Pine, 7-10 p.m. (‘50s through current rock and country)

Saturday, Sept. 15: Tracy Klas, 7-10 p.m. (solo, singer/songwriter and covers)

Sunday, Sept. 16: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

‘Diamantes de Color’ Flamenco show Sept. 18 at CGCC

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Diamantes de Color (Colored Diamonds), an evening of Flamenco,” to the The Columbia Gorge College in The Dalles, Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m.

Fuentes will be joined by two exceptional Spanish Flamenco artists: Acclaimed Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno.

Fuentes, born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with strong links to Flamenco culture. Pedro Cortes, comes from a family of Spanish Gypsy guitarists and began his studies with his father and the esteemed Flamenco guitarist Sabicas. Having toured professionally since the age of 17, he is gaining international recognition as a soloist and composer.

Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3442841. General admission $22, student and reserved seats available: Child $7, student $15, general admission $22, VIP reserved seats $34

‘Brown’s Creek’ at Zim’s Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 21: The Browns Creek Playboys, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick on drums, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen ,7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Steve Hale at HR Library Sept. 19

Visit the Hood River Library on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. for a concert by Steve Hale, a “singer/songwriter with a soul edge in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Marvin Gaye and Bill Withers. Melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of the songs, making the music rich, sultry, glowing and delicious.” This program is free and open to the public. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.

Underwood Jazz at two venues

Catch the Underwood Jazz Society at two different venues this month. Join Mike Stillman and friends for jazz standards and favorites. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Mesquitery, 1219 12th St., Hood River:

Friday, Sept. 14: Chic Preston & Dave Henehan

Friday, Sept. 21: John Bryan and Mike Turley

Friday, Sept. 28: Joanna Grammon and guests

Hood River Hotel, 106 Oak St., Hood River:

Saturday, Sept. 8: Chic Preston and Dave Henehan

Saturday, Sept. 29: Chic Preston and Dave Henehan

‘Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding’ Sept. 14

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” Sept. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 at 6:30 p.m., at the Riverside Community Church in Hood River. Come join Tina Vitale, her husband-to-be Tony Nunzio and their sometimes unpredictable families and friends for a very special wedding. You get to be in on the fun at both the wedding and the reception in this unique “environmental theater.” Tickets are $35 adults, $30 CGOA members $20 Youth (10-17) $15 (kids under 10), available at gorgeorchestra.org. Ticket price includes catered dinner.

Riverside Community Church, 4th and State Streets, Hood River.

Pride Club meets Sept. 13

The Pride Book Club, sponsored by The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, is open to adults interested in reading LGBT literature. The club meets on the second Thursday of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the newspaper corner of the library mezzanine.

The book being discussed in September will be “Frog Music” by Emma Donaghue, a Stonewall Honor Books in Literature for 2015. Copies are available for check out; just ask at the front desk. If you have any questions, call Barbara Telfer at 541-296-2815.

The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.

‘Rustler’s Rendezvous’ Oct. 6

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts the annual “A Vintage Evening: Rustler’s Rendezvous” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., roast beef dinner starts 6:30 p.m. and the live auction kicks off at 7:10 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive in The Dalles.

Enjoy music by DJ Randy Haines, smooth whiskey, locally sourced wine and beer, a hearty meal and a live and silent auction. Tickets are $45 per person, with group rates available. This is a 21 and older event. Tickets are on sale now at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center or online at www.gorgediscovery.org. Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org for more information.

Pints For Pups benefit Sept. 14

Home At Last Humane Society’s “Pints For Pups” will be held at the Clocktower Ales on Friday, Sept. 14 from 6-9 p.m. There will be live music by the Wasco Brothers and raffle items. Proceeds will support the animal shelter.

Clocktower Ales, 311 Union St., The Dalles; 541-705-3590.

Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band set to rock the house at Columbia Arts

The Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band is bringing their live concert performance to Columbia Center for the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. for a fundraiser for the art center.

“Something to Talk About” is a musical collaboration between some of Oregon’s finest singers and players joining up to pay tribute to the queen of the bottleneck blues.

Come see Lisa Mann, Bre Gregg, Anne Weiss, Ara Lee and back-up musicians David Jacobs-Strain, Mark Bowden, Jean-Pierre Garau (Aaron Meyer Band) and Dan Stueber rock the art center is this powerful show!

Donate an additional $35 and join the band onstage for a song at the beginning of the second half of the show. Sing along, play an instrument, or just dance to the beat — and enjoy the limelight.

Tickets available online at columbiaarts.org

Two shows for Paris Slim

Paris Slim (aka Franck Goldwasser) on guitar and Jim Wallace on harmonica will be playing two shows in Hood River: At Double Mountain Brewery on Thursday, Sept. 13 and The Pines Tasting Room on Friday, Sept 14. Paris Slim has played in the Gorge on and off for the last 25 years and is considered “the real deal” in blues. He toured and learned from Jimmy McCracklin, Lowell Folsom in the Oakland Calif., area after moving to the USA from Paris, France at age 22. Through the 90’s Paris Slim released several albums (“Bleedin’ Heart”, “Be Careful What You Wish For”) and appeared at festivals in the U.S. and in Europe. His association with the Fedora record label in the late 90’s, the release of his album “Bluju” and the formation of the Mannish Boys, with whom he recorded seven albums helped solidify his status as a household name on the international blues scene. Having moved to Portland, Oregon in 2005, Goldwasser joined Curtis Salgado’s band and appeared on the Alligator release “Soul Shot”, which received a Blues Music Award, while the Mannish Boys were voted “best traditional blues band of the year” the same year (2012). Concerts by Squrl Presents.

Greenneck Daredevils at the Ruins

Live music coming up at The Ruins; music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Greenneck Daredevils (Gorgegrass) with Richard Tillinghast (Folk rock)

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Casey Neill & The Norway Rats (Indie rock) with Matt Mesa & The County Line (Americana)

Tuesday, Sept. 25: The Resolectrics (Roots power trio) with Alonzo Garbanzo (Rock, folk)

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Uke classes at Gorge Music

Beginning ukulele orchestra (9-10 a.m.) and intermediate ukulele classes (10-11 a.m.) are in session every Saturday morning for 11 weeks: Sept. 15 through Dec. 1. at Gorge Community Music. For sign ups, fees and details, contact wendy@gorgecommunitymusic.com. Gorge Community Music, 410 E. 2nd St. The Dalles, 541- 296-2900.

Three Rivers Dulcimer Society meets Sept. 15 at Maryhill

Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer players from the region will jam at Maryhill Museum of Art on Saturday, Sept. 15. Drop-in and hear them play throughout the day. Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer players from Tri-cities and Estacada are expected Bring your dulcimer and join in. Free with museum admission.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

Eagle Creek Fire program Sept. 14

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum presents award-winning photographer/photojournalist Jurgen Hess for “The Eagle Creek Fire – Its Place in Time, Ecology & History” on Friday, Sept. 14. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $15; the 7 p.m. program only is $5.

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

LaRhonda Steele in Hood River Sept. 16

LaRhonda Steele will be offering up an evening of gospel and soul music at the Griffin House in Hood River on Sunday, Sept. 16. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., performance at 7 p.m., tickets are $20 on www.eventbrite.com.

LaRhonda Steele is the 2017 and 2016 Muddy Award winner for Best Female Vocalist presented by the Cascade Blues Association. She began her musical journey in Jones, Okla., at age 13, singing her first solo in church one Sunday morning. Her journey continued to Portland and beyond, culminating into an powerful legacy of musical experiences for which she is “awed and grateful.”

Over the years she has enjoyed working and recording with local, national and international artists: Curtis Salgado, Norman Sylvester, Linda Hornbuckle, Janice Scroggins, Paul Delay, Obo Addy and Thara Memory. She performed at Lincoln Center with Obo Addy in 2005 and appears regularly at the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival. LaRhonda will be accompanied by her husband, Mark Steele.

Old Vine Zinfandel Release Party

The Pines is excited for the new vintage of its flagship Old Vine Zinfandel, celebrate with a release party on Saturday, Sept. 15, noon-7 p.m. There will be a sampling of hors d’oeuvres, and live music from Two Spirit Jazz (3-6 p.m.) billowing out the open garage door. Taste our lineup of new releases (including our Old Vine Zin), crowd-favorites, and even some special library reserve wines. No tickets necessary. (Please leave your pets at home.) The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.