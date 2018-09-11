Gorge Tech Showcase returns Sept. 20

The second annual Gorge Tech Showcase on Thursday, Sept. 20, highlights tech companies in the region.

Tech enthusiasts and job seekers are invited to attend to learn about the work of Electronics Assemblers, Google, Insitu, Orbital UAV, Overwatch Imaging, Real Carbon, Sierra Olympic, Sightline Applications andSigmaDesign.

The event at Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River, includes brief presentations, networking and appetizers. Doors open at 6 p.m. with presentations starting around 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Gorge Tech Showcase is hosted by the Gorge Tech Alliance (GTA), a regional tech industry association that supports, connects and develops the technology community of the Columbia River Gorge with networking and educational events, business support and promotion, workforce development and STEM education.

Contact Jessica Metta, executive director, at 541-296-2266 or jessica@crgta.org.