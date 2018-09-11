HRV football blown out 46-0 in Pendleton Worst margin of defeat since 2016-17 season

It would almost be better for Hood River Valley football to just forget about what happened last Friday night in Pendleton.

The Eagles managed to only gain 41 total yards versus the Buckaroos, while Pendleton went off for 421 total purpose yards in a 46-0 dismantling of the Eagles.

The last time the Eagles lost by a 45-plus margin was back in the 2016-17 season when HRV lost on the road to Reynolds by a final score of 65-13. That season, HRV went 0-9.

Luckily for HRV, a winless season this year isn’t in store as they opened with a 22-6 road win versus The Dalles.

However, the 46-0 loss to Pendleton does not have this team heading in the right direction.

To be fair, Pendleton is a strong team this season and is considered a “dark-horse” to hoist the 5A state football title come November, but it’s alarming, nonetheless, to be held scoreless while giving up 46 points in a football game.

The game last Friday night started off well for the Eagles, as the defense kept Pendleton out of the end-zone for almost the entire first quarter, but with 57 seconds remaining before the start of the second, Pendleton’s quarterback, Trent Sorey, scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown.

After a miss extra point, the Buckaroos’ led 6-0.

In the ensuing offensive possession for HRV, quarterback Ryan Gray, who now is the starting quarterback for HRV after a season-ending arm injury to Caden Leiblein, threw one of his three interceptions on the night with only a few ticks left on the clock before the second quarter.

Willie Camp returned the interception for a 24-yard touchdown, giving Pendleton a 12-0 lead heading into the second quarter after a failed two-point conversation.

After nearly escaping away tied 0-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles quickly found themselves down 12-0.

And the same story would follow from the first quarter into the second.

HRV’s defense was able to keep the Buckaroos out of the end-zone for a majority of the second quarter to keep the game within striking distance, but little to no success on the offensive side of the ball for HRV wasn’t doing this team any good to close in on the 12-point Pendleton lead.

With three minutes left before halftime, Sorey completed a 55-yard pass down field to Camp for the third Pendleton touchdown of the game; Pendleton 18-0.

Quickly following their third touchdown of the game, the Buckaroos forced another HRV turnover near the Eagles goal line.

In the following offensive possession after the turnover, Pendleton’s running back Aiden Patterson scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown to push the Buckaroos lead to 26-0 heading into halftime.

Pendleton would go on to outscore the Eagles 20-0 in the second half to beat HRV by a final score of 46-0.

In his second start at quarterback, Gray finished 6-19 with 18 yards and three interceptions.

Those statistics for Gray amount to a 31.58 percent completion percentage and a 7.96 quarterback rating.

The leading rusher on the day for HRV was Brandon Rivera. Rivera rushed for 46 yards on nine attempts.

Offensively, HRV ran more plays (42) than total yards gained (41).

Pendleton also forced the HRV offense into four turnovers, including three interception and one fumble.

The Eagles on defense had four sacks on the night, each player had one: Chad Muenzer, Isaac Phelps, Nathaniel Quintanilla and Ben Routson.

Despite keeping Pendleton out of the end-zone for a majority of the time in the first half, HRV’s defense allowed three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

Next up, HRV will travel to Parkrose this Friday, Sept. 14.

Parkrose is 1-1 on the season and is coming off a 82-7 victory over Benson last week.