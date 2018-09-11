HRV girls soccer struggles in season opener

Usually, the Hood River Valley girls soccer team is on the winning side of a blow-out, but they found themselves on the losing end during their 2018-19 season opener.

The girls’ first match of the season was at home last Saturday against the West Albany Bulldogs.

West Albany came into this game 3-1, outscoring opponents 12-7.

That margin of victory on the season would only grow for the visiting Bulldogs as they beat the Eagles by a final score of 6-0.

The last time the Eagles suffered a plus-six margin of defeat was during the 2015-16 season, when HRV lost 10-1 in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs to Summit.

In the past couple of years, the girls have rarely been associated with any large margin of defeats. In fact, they’ve often been the team to dish out the multiple-goal games while holding opponents scoreless.

Last season, the girls won five games by a score of 5-0 or more, including a 10-0 victory versus Pendleton and two victories by a score of 9-0.

The girls only allowed nine goals last season and the worst margin of defeat they suffered was a 3-0 loss to Barlow early on.

This is definitely a new year for HRV girls soccer, as the opening 6-0 loss at home indicates.

The girls are a team that consists of nine underclassmen and nine seniors this season.

Next up for the Eagles was a home matchup with Hillsboro on Tuesday, Sept. 11 (results unavailable at press time).

Hillsboro was 1-1 on the season and was coming off a 1-0 victory at home versus Woodburn.

Last season, when the Eagles and Spartans matched up, HRV won at home by a final score of 3-0. Hillsboro returns 14 players from last year’s roster that went 7-5-4.