Pick of the Week: Annual Gorge Grown Harvest Dinner on Sunday

Meet local farmers, enjoy the mountain-view scenery of a working orchard and cidery, savor local flavors and support the nonprofit Gorge Grown Food Network on Sunday, Sept. 16 at the annual Gorge Grown Food Network Harvest Dinner fundraiser, held at Mt. View Orchards, Parkdale, beginning at 4 p.m.

A four-course meal will be prepared by Chef Ben Stenn of Celilo Restaurant and Bar. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour featuring appetizers and locally-crafted beer and cider.

Enjoy a farm tour, silent auction, and live music from OBO — Ontiveros, Bonham and Ortlieb.

Dinner will highlight seasonal produce and local meat raised in the Gorge, served family-style with an assortment of preparations, including vegetarian courses. Local wine will be served with each course.

The event has an open seating arrangement. Larger parties are encouraged to arrive on time to ensure seats together. An open pole barn covers the venue.

The event is not open to dogs; this is an adult-only event that is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, contact Gorge Grown at communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.

To reserve a seat, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3544774.