Police Log, Aug. 27 to Sept. 2

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 30 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle (throwing a lit cigarette from a vehicle). The male driver was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 1 — Hood River — A vehicle was stopped for a minor traffic violation. After contacting the driver and smelling marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, a male passenger was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

Sept. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer responded to a report of two males using drugs in a local business parking lot. One male was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin and one male was arrested for unlawful possession of a schedule II narcotic.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 30 — 12th Street, 800 block — Cascade Locks resident contacted regarding damage done in late May 2018.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 29 — Wasco Street — A Dufur resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. In the same incident, a resident of Tygh Valley was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Aug. 31 — I-84 — A Vancouver resident was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests at a traffic stop. The subject later registered a BAC of .11 percent and was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Aug. 28 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Forgery II and theft II reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Officer took a report of a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Aug. 28 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Hit and run reported.

Aug. 29 — State Street, 200 block — Canadian resident contacted regarding a hit and run that occurred at the intersection of State and Third streets.

Aug. 29 — Hood River — Hood River resident cited for violation driving while suspended and his vehicle was towed from the scene. The passenger was additionally cited for open container.

Aug. 30 — Oak and Third — California resident cited and released for hit and run.

Sept. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 28 — N. First Street, 100 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a Hood River Circuit Court warrant.