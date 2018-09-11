Sheriff Log, Aug. 30 to Sept. 3

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 2 — Frankton Road — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 3 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Male arrested for trespassing and criminal mischief.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 1 — Highway 35 near milepost 100 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 30 — WaNaPa and Portage roads, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Aug. 31 — Tucker Road near Dillon Road — Deputy investigated a single vehicle crash. Injuries were reported.
Sept. 3 — Airport Drive, 3600 block — Male contacted regarding a hit and run complaint.
Theft or burglary:
Aug. 31 — S.W.WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen backpack from the post office reported.
Sept. 1 — Paasch Drive, 3000 block — Burglary in progress reported.
Sept. 1 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen bicycle reported.
Other:
Aug. 30 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy assisted in finding a missing person.
Aug. 31 — Cherry Court — Deputy provided an agency assist for the Department of Human Services.
