Suicide prevention events continue in The Dalles, Hood River

Columbia Gorge Community College will host “Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” a community-based presentation at both campuses.

The event will be Sept. 18. Bldg. 3 in The Dalles from 1-3 p.m., and repeat on Sept. 20 at the Hood River campus, 6-8 p.m

“Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide,” said a press release.

Attendees will learn the risk and warning signs of suicide and how, together, we can help prevent it.

CGCC will also show “It’s Real: College Students and Mental Health,” a 17-minute documentary featuring the stories of six college students from across the country that successfully learned to manage their mental health.

Intended as a group presentation, the film is accompanied by facilitator’s tools and resources for students.

“It’s Real” encourages students to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to seek help.

On Sept. 29, a Suicide Prevention Day focusing on veterans will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Federal Street, The Dalles, in front of the Veterans Service Office. This event features music, food, guest speakers and resource tables.

The band “Got your Six” and the “Outside the Wire” organization are spearheading this effort to increase community awareness of the high risk of suicide for veterans and what everyone can do to help.