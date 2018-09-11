XC girls dominate at IMC Preview

After sweeping the Ultimook Race Nike Invitational to open the month of September, the Hood River Valley cross country team had another impressive performance last weekend at the Intermountain Conference Preview meet.

A total of seven teams traveled to Barnes Butte this past weekend for the IMC Preview: Cascades Academy of Central Oregon, Crook County, La Pine, Redmond, The Dalles, Trinity Lutheran and Hood River Valley.

The meet last weekend was not only a preview of this year’s conference championship course, but it was also a potential showcase for both the girls and boys teams to establish a certain level of expectation in the IMC this season.

In back-to-back seasons, the HRV girls cross country team has won the conference title, and if the IMC Preview meet was any indication of rankings at the end of the season, then the girls are well on their way to a third straight title.

Not only did the HRV girls win the IMC Preview, but they dominated the meet scoring a team-best this season of 18 points and sweeping the top-three spots.

A point differential of 26 separated first place and second place in the girls competition, with HRV coming in first and The Dalles in second.

The large margin of victory for HRV was in large part due to Frances Dickinson, Brinna Weiseth and Evelyn Nunez finishing one, two and three in the competition.

Dickinson, a junior at HRV, finished in first place with a time of 20 minutes and nine seconds.

Closely Behind Dickinson was freshman Brinna Weiseth, who earned a time of 20:15 for a second place finish.

Weiseth, only two meets into her high school career, has shown promise of a future star as she opened with a personal best time of 20:00.2 at the Ultimook Race Nike Invitational and then followed that up with a second-place finish behind only Dickinson at the IMC Preview.

In third place at the meet was senior Evelyn Nunez. Nunez finished with a time of 20:50, beating out Emma Mullins (20:52) of The Dalles by two seconds.

The Eagles finished with five runners in the top-10, including sophomore Chloe Bullock, who rounded out the top-five for HRV as she finished in fifth place with a time of 21:10.

In seventh place with a time of 21:54 was Eva Jones, a junior at HRV.

Mieka McKnight, a freshman, was the only other Eagle to finish in the top-15. McKnight placed 12th with a time of 22:22.

Other finishes for the girls at the IMC Preview: Katie Perkins, 26th place (24:38); Teddy Parkinson, 28th place (24:44); Andrea Quintana, 29th place (24:45); Yasmine Riverra, 41st place (27:04); Poppy Miller, 44th place (27:35); Regina Sanchez, 45th place (27:36); Lyric Emmons, 46th place (27:39); and Josie Noteboom, 48th place (27:57).

In the boys competition, The Dalles proved to be an early front-runner for the IMC title this season, but also received much more competition than expected from Crook County.

The Dalles finished in first place with a final score of 33, while Crook County was right behind them in second with a score of 39.

The HRV boys weren’t necessarily close to competing for the top-two spots at the IMC preview, but they weren’t out of the mix.

HRV finished in third place with a score of 57 points, which was 25 points ahead of Redmond in fourth place and 18 points behind Crook County in second.

Once again, the boys were led by sophomore Josh Haynes.

Haynes finished in sixth place with a final time of 17:18. Haynes nearly grabbed a spot in the top-five, but was beat by Alec Carne of Crook County who, finished with a time of 17:15 for fifth-place.

The only other Eagle to finish in the top-10 for HRV was Omar Quintana, who finished in eighth place with a time of 17:25.

In 12th and 13th place was Joshua Humann (17:53) and Braeden Blakeney (18:05) for HRV.

The boys had three other athletes finish in the top-25: Marshall Bailey, Ben Kaden and Geoffrey Shoaf.

Bailey finished in 19th place with a final time of 18:35, while Kaden (18:43) and Shoaf (18:44) came in neck-and-neck at 22nd and 23rd place.

Other finishes for the boys at the IMC Preview: Raine Melby, 28th place (19:08); Ryan Salmon, 35th place (19:33); Jaime Rodriguez, 41st place (19:55); Fernando Rodriguez, 43rd place (20:13); Pelle Bergstorm, 44th place (20:15); Maverick Geller, 45th place (20:18); Aiden Gonzales-Haynie, 47th place (20:24); Elian Sedano, 50th place (20:34); Aaron Davis, 51st place (20:36); Clayton Cook, 52nd place (20:37); Montana Phillips, 66nd place (21:48); Kalvin Young, 70th place (22:12); Sean Arpag, 87th place (25:11); Zach Revier, 94th place (31:37); and Ryan Payne, 96th place (35:55).

Next up for HRV cross country is the Northwest Classic on Sept. 15 at Lane Community College.