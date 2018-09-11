Yesteryears: College classes offered for first time in 1988

1918 — 100 years ago

The Hood River News changed hands this week, R.B. and L.S. Bennett selling to E.L. Boardman, a newspaperman of Los Angeles. Mr. and Mrs. Boardman motored up from California last week, arriving here Friday. He spent several days looking over the city and valley, meeting local businessmen and studying conditions. His impressions were satisfactory and resulted in the deal being closed on Monday.

The cider and evaporating plant at Odell owned by the Hood River Products Company, of which W. Marguils is president, was destroyed by fire Saturday morning. Pears were being dried in one of the kilns at the time and it is thought that the blaze started there.

Verbatim: Sunday Set To Dedicate New Hospital The Hood River Memorial Hospital, gleaming with its new $525,000 wing, will be dedicated Sunday in major ceremonies to be held at the building site. A major point of the event will be an open house tour of the hospital, guided by members of the hospital board and administration officials. Major address is to be given by E.R. Pooley, board of trustees president. Responses to his address will be delivered by Glenn Howell, hospital administrator, Dr. L.A. Gay, medical staff president, and Mrs. Jane Rem, RN, director of nursing service. Last events on the formal part of the program will be introduction of the contractors and architects who designed and executed the new wing and remodeling of the old hospital. Following a final introduction of special guests, Father Duignan will deliver the benediction and Women’s Auxiliary president Mrs. George Ogden Jr. will cut the ribbon for the first official entrance into the hospital’s new wing. — Hood River News, September 11, 1958

1928 — 90 years ago

A survey of the labor situation made here early this week indicates that there is a serious shortage of apple and pear packers and, while the local Association packing school will tend somewhat relieve the situation, the demand for skilled fruit packers is likely to be a feature of this year’s harvest. A telegram sent from the Apple Growers Association to Medford last weekend, asking for 50 packers, elicited the reply that more packers are required there, and those at work cannot be released for quite some time.

1938 — 80 years ago

Enrollment in city schools on the first day, Tuesday of this week, disclosed that the combined number of pupils in the four city schools was 56 more than on the opening day one year ago. If the rule of past years holds good this season, says Supt. J.L. Breckenridge, there will be a further enrollment to swell the increase in the next few days.

The past tourist season, now at its end, was, insofar as Hood River is concerned, the best ever recorded at the local chamber of commerce. While registrations fell somewhat during the month of July, possibly owing to forest fires in the western part of the state, they rapidly advanced in the month of August, when 475 outstate cars were registered at the chamber of commerce.

1948 — 70 years ago

Purchase of short wave radio equipment, which will make possible inter city police communication and may also be used in radio transmission to other out-of-town officers, has been approved by the city council.

In its regular session on Tuesday evening, the city council authorized the police committee chairman, Vern Garrabrant, to purchase and have installed a 100-watt short wave station with small antenna and a mobile unit for use in the city police car.

1958 — 60 years ago

Les Barton, safety director of Oregon Lumber Company at Dee, received word Monday morning that the hardboard plant is now tied with two other plants in a national safety competition, sponsored by the National Safety Council. The Dee plant has completed 420 accident free days without a disabling injury.

This is an accumulation of more than a quarter-million accident-free man-hours. Competition is based on the calendar year and will end Dec. 31.

1968 — 50 years ago

Sudden ripening of fruit in the Hood River Valley has created a shortage of 125 to 150 pickers here, and it could be more serious by the end of the week.

“One problem,” said Bob Fiocchi, farm labor representative, “is that there’s no pattern in the harvest. They might be starting apples in Odell ahead of Hood River — and that’s unusual.” Ripening conditions in the past week brought fruit on fast, and the Newtown apple harvest was already underway at a few places in Odell early this week.

1978 — 40 years ago

The long-contested Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) for Hood River was settled Monday when the Hood River County Board of Commissioners acceded to state pressures and formally adopted the city-backed boundary. Part of the motion accepting the line was a provision specifying directing the planner to prepare an exception for a commercial-residential strip along Tucker Road south of the newly adopted line.

1988 — 30 years ago

Community college classes will be available in Hood River for the first time starting this month. Mike Schend, director of Community Education/Hood River County Schools, said the district has entered into a contract with Treaty Oaks Community College offering college service to the local area.

The contract allows people to enroll in Hood River classes at an “in-district” rate, which is actually $2 less per credit than if they took those classes in The Dalles.

1998 — 20 years ago

Fall Chinook, perhaps the most romantic and revered of all Pacific Northwest icons, takes center stage today and Sunday when the first-ever Salmon Shuffle makes its debut in Cascade Locks. The salmon festival, put together by the Cascade Locks Tourism Committee, will feature myriad salmon-related events and activities.

The festival’s featured attraction will unfold when Native Americans demonstrate tribal dancing and salmon preparation at Marine Park.

2008 — 10 years ago

A record 280 planes were signed up at last week’s annual Fly-In at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield and Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum. Antiques as well as newer craft, experimentals, gliders and other planes of varied shapes, types and colors filled the WAAAM grounds and the airfield.

Jose Martinez, foreman at Moore Orchards, said weather conditions are setting the stage for a high-quality Anjou harvest that begins Monday. He said the warm days and cool nights of the past several weeks have almost guaranteed a crop of juicy fruit.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer