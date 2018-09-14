Death Notices for Sept. 15 edition: Alice Rohrbacher, Gabriel Spaccarelli and William Smith

Alice Rohrbacher
Alice Sheldon Rohrbacher, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Sept. 11, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Gabriel Spaccarelli
Gabriel Vincent Spaccarelli, age 44, a resident of Lake Oswego, Ore., passed away on Sept. 9, 2018, near Antelope, Ore. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
William Smith
William C. Smith passed away on Sept. 13, 2018, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore.
William was born on Sept. 3, 1934, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
