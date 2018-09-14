Woman found dead inside parked car

A woman’s body was found Sunday inside a parked car in the Starbuck’s parking lot at Hood River Marketplace, adjacent to exit 64 off Interstate 84.

Employees of the café called police after the car had apparently not moved for four days, with a person inside appearing to be asleep.

Officers Kyle Zuercher and Brent Goe went to the scene and found the Chevrolet HHR locked, and when the car occupant did not respond, the officers had to break the window to get in, according to Lieut. Don Cheli of Hood River Police Department.

Inside was Jamie Lou Sommers, 53, of Florence. Cheli said family members were contacted Thursday and described her as “a traveler.” Cheli said he does not know when the family last had contact with Sommers, but there had been no missing person report filed. Cause of death is unknown and the case remains under investigation, according to Cheli.

County Medical Examiner Craig Danner and a representative of the District Attorney’s office came to the scene and Sommers was taken to Anderson Tribute Center and then to Portland for an autopsy, scheduled either Thursday or Friday. Results were unavailable at press time.

Nothing is known at this time about any movements by Sommers, or activity around the car, during the four days the car was parked at Starbucks. Cheli said, “At this time, there is no evidence of suspicious circumstances” at the scene, but the investigation includes checking surveillance cameras from the area.