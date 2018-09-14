Horizon soccer tops league in early season standings

Over the first four games of the 2018-19 season, the Horizon Christian soccer team has compiled a record of 2-1-1, including 2-0-1 versus league opponents.

The Hawks opened the year on Sept. 4 with a road matchup against Life Christian.

Life Christian is a new member to the 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 league this season, which would make Sept. 4 game versus Horizon not only the opening game of the season for both teams, but also marked the beginning of league play.

Senior wing Kaitlin Wentz and sophomore forward Caleb Lingel were named captains ahead of the game.

In the opener, Horizon Christian ended up beating Life Christian by a final score of 8-0, led by a potent offensive attack.

“We had multiple players score goals and were the aggressors the entire game,” said Horizon’s head coach Andrew Stenberg. “It was a good way to start both our season and league schedule.”

A couple days later, the Hawks were back on the road, this time in Washington, for a non-league matchup versus Trout Lake.

After an impressive performance in game one versus Life Christian, the boys and girls for the Hawks were unable to pick up consecutive wins to start the season, losing in what was a strong 7-3 performance by Trout Lake.

Despite giving up seven goals defensively, the Hawks still were able to find some success on the offensive end, especially senior forward Bailey Holste.

Holste ended the game against Trout Lake one-goal shy of a hat-trick, as he knocked in two of the three goals scored versus Horizon.

The other Hawk to score versus Trout Lake was senior forward Kyle Brown.

After two road games to open the season, and going 1-1 in those road matchups, Horizon had its first home game on Sept. 10 against Grandview Christian.

In what were offensive featured games to open the season for the Hawks, neither Horizon or Grandview Christian could get anything going on the offensive end of the pitch in their matchup and the defenses would shine in what ended in a 0-0 tie between the two schools.

“We started off a little slow versus Grandview Christian, but definitely picked up our level of play later in the game,” said Stenberg. “We had a handful of scoring opportunities at the goal that we just couldn’t finish.”

The matchup versus Grandview Christian was the Hawks second league game of the season, moving them to 1-0-1 in league play and 1-1-1 overall.

Next up for the Hawks was a road matchup on Sept. 13 versus league opponent Damascus Christian.

In what was Horizon’s third league game of the season, the Hawks were able to pick up their second league win and beat Damascus Christian by a final score of 2-0.

The victory for the Hawks puts them atop of the 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 standings with a 2-1-1 record.