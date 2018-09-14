Interpret the wind winner

Stephen Datnoff’s image of a storm front and wind turbines in Wasco County is winner of the Hood River News’ first “Interpret the Wind” photo contest. (Photo, top of page.)

Runners-up were Darryl Lloyd’s lenticular clouds over the north Hood River Valley and Colson Zack’s windsurfer on the Columbia. In May, we asked readers to submit images that tell stories of the wind that is such a vital force in the Gorge and published them throughout the summer.

Datnoff will receive a $50 gift certificate from Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Judging panel included Hood River News staff members, Gorge Magazine Editor Janet Cook, and photographers Blaine Franger and Skyler Beard.

See all 13 published entries (printed in our Aug. 29 Kaleidoscope) on hoodrivernews.com; click on the Gorge Life tab.