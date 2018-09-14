Mt. View, Kiyokawa orchards up for ‘10 Best Apple Orchards’

Mt. View Orchards and Kiyokawa Family Orchards are both up for USA Today’s “10Best Readers’ Choice 2018 Best Apple Orchards” award. Voting continues from now until noon (eastern standard time) on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The winning orchard will be announced on 10Best on Friday, Oct. 12.

Twenty apple orchards are featured for voting at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-apple-orchard. Participants may vote once a day.

The two Parkdale orchards are among others from California, New York, Kansas, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Virginia — and the only nominees from Oregon.

“Since each individual apple must be hand-picked during the autumn harvest season, many orchards open their gates for visitors to come and pick their own, often with added autumn entertainment,” said the 10Best website.

“Mt. View, a 50-acre apple and pear farm situated at the foot of Mount Hood, has been raising environmentally-sustainable fruit for more than four decades,” the website writes. “During the fall picking season, visitors enjoy some 70 varieties of fruit (apples included) as well as hay rides and areas for picnicking.”

The website continues, “Kiyokawa Family Orchards has been operating since 1911, growing more than 80 varieties of apples, including Benoni, Braeburn, Cortland Fuji and Winter Banana. Award-winning pies, turnovers, honey, jams and fresh cider draw customers from throughout this scenic Oregon valley.”

A humorous note: The website chose a photo of Mt. View farm featuring not an apple, but a red Anjou pear, noted owner and farmer Katrina McAlexander.