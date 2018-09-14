Sept. 12 fire destroys Parkdale motor home

No one was hurt in Wednesday’s destructive fire in a motor home south of Parkdale.

Parkdale Fire Department responded to the report at about 2 p.m. at 5835 Billings Road.

They found the unoccupied motor home engulfed in flames, and a wooden shed about 10 feet away in danger of catching fire, according to fire chief Mike McCafferty. He said tires and other items outside the shed burned, but firefighters hosed down the structure and were able to save it.

McCafferty said the motor home, owned by Sam Sharkey, was destroyed along with family heirlooms valued at about $6,000,

“We got good protection on the shed, and we were told there was petroleum inside along with propane tanks,” McCafferty said.

McCafferty said the motor home was uninsured and the cause of the fire is unconfirmed.

Firefighters from Wy’East Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry responded, along with Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.