CGCC takes on workforce development programs

Columbia Gorge Community College has assumed operations of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Adult/Dislocated Worker program, joining the WIOA Youth program CGCC began managing in 2017. These programs were previously administered by Mid-Columbia Council of Governments and are contracted through the East Cascades Workforce Investment Board, noted a CGCC press release.

The on-campus CGCC Youth Success program provides individuals 16-24 years old with GED preparation, career planning, mentoring, paid work experiences with area businesses, and more.

The WIOA Adult/Dislocated Worker program is a partnership with WorkSource Oregon. CGCC’s Career Advisors are available onsite at WorkSource The Dalles and Worksource Hood River (located on the Indian Creek Campus).



At both centers, staff assist job seekers with career guidance and skill development. Free workshops include resume and cover letter writing, interviewing, computer skills and networking. In addition, the WIOA Adult/Dislocated Worker program can provide local employers with On-the-Job Training assistance to offset the costs of training a new hire.

“Community colleges are crucial partners in the workforce development system,” said Lori Ufford, chief academic officer at CGCC. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be offering these new programs to our communities.”

The WIOA service region encompasses Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties.

Contact WorkSource The Dalles, 541-296-5345, or WorkSource Hood River, 541-386-6300, for more information.

The Youth Success program can be reached at 541-506-6042.