Entertainment Update for Sept. 19 Edition

Blueberry Jam at Civic

Area musicians are invited to join the “Blueberry Jam” session on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the basement of the Civic Auditorium. The gathering, sponsored by Got Your Six, a band that formed two years ago to support veteran causes, convenes at 6:30 p.m.

The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.

‘Mark & Matt’ at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Sept. 21: Mark Malefyt and Matt Coughlin, 7-10 p.m. (duo, covers)

Saturday, Sept. 22: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, covers)

Sunday, Sept. 23: Sunday night jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Take Two at Zim’s Sept. 21

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Sept. 21: The Take Two Trio with Ted Horwitz, Kim Beyers and Randy Bell on drums, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick on drums, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second, The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Center Street Band at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Sept. 20 from 7-9 p.m., it’s the Center Street Band at the White Buffalo, performing danceable blues, Latin and rock highlighted by vocal harmonies, guitar and percussion.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

returns to Bingen Sept. 21-23

The Antici-Pation has been building for the return of the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Time Warp hits the Bingen Theatre stage for a three-show engagement, Sept. 21-23. Expect the full audience interactive, prop heavy version that has been performed around the world.

Dress to impress as the winners of the costume contests will walk away with prizes. Tickets are $10. To reserve a seat, and for a full list of showtimes, visit www.justinbucklesproductions.com.

Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance.

Cascade Singers choir meets

The Cascade Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale, filling in for long-time director Lloyd Walworth. Rehearsals take place on Sundays from 7-9p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.



The fall project is preparation for a holiday concert in December. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. The choir often appears at community events, with formal concerts at Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, and late spring.

PT Barton at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

PT Barton, Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m.

“Come to a PT Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, Americana, rock, bluegrass, and plain spontaneity. And while each performance is different, the energy and love for the music always comes through. Building on a foundation of finger-style and flat-picked guitar, Barton adds vocals, percussion, harmonica, and banjo to create a variety of sounds from his one man act.”

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



‘Uncork the Fun’ Sept. 29

The Dalles Main Street invites you to come watch the sunset with friends, listen to music, attend an auction and more on Saturday, Sept. 29. Uncork the Fun will be held on the fourth floor of the Commodore Hotel (312 Court St.) and is the annual fundraising event is hosted by The Dalles Main Street, a non-profit organization that supports historic downtown The Dalles making it vibrant place to live, shop, work, and play.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is a 21-and-over event and will feature complimentary food from many downtown establishments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. The event will feature a silent auction, paddle raises and the drawing for two tickets to a seven-day Sea of Cortes Cruise.

Advance tickets at www.eventbrite or pick them up at Lines of Designs, Sigman’s Flowers and Gifts or Klindt’s Booksellers.

‘Growlerz’ at Eagles Lodge Sept. 22

Gorge band the Grateful Growlerz play at The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 22. The music and dancing starts at 7 p.m. Come join the fun, and dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Free Romanian Festival Sept. 22

Maryhill Museum of Art will celebrate its deep Romanian ties on Saturday, Sept. 22 with a Romanian Cultural Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum and the festival is free. The Romanian Cultural Festival will include performances by Seattle’s Datina Folk Ensemble, St. Mary’s Youth Group from Portland, and singer Romeo Cristea. Visitors will be able to sample traditional Romanian fare and hands-on art activities for children will have a Romanian theme, with traditional embroidery among the offerings.



There will also be a series of lectures and presentations on topics such as Queen Marie, Romanian identity, arts and architecture.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

‘Diamantes de Color’ Flamenco show Sept. 18 at CGCC

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Diamantes de Color (Colored Diamonds): An evening of Flamenco,” to the Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.

Fuentes will be joined by two Spanish Flamenco artists: Acclaimed Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno.

Fuentes, born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with strong links to Flamenco culture. Cortes comes from a family of Spanish Gypsy guitarists and began his studies with his father and the esteemed Flamenco guitarist Sabicas. Having toured professionally since the age of 17, he is gaining international recognition as a soloist and composer.

Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3442841. General admission $22, student and reserved seats available: Child $7, student $15, general admission $22, VIP reserved seats $34.

Steve Hale at HR Library Sept. 19

Visit the Hood River Library on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. for a concert by singer-songwriter Steve Hale.

Hale is a “singer/songwriter with a soul edge in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Marvin Gaye and Bill Withers. Melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of the songs, making the music rich, sultry, glowing and delicious,” said a press release. This program is free and open to the public.

Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.

‘Rustler’s Rendezvous’ Oct. 6

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts the annual “A Vintage Evening: Rustler’s Rendezvous” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the roast beef dinner starts 6:30 p.m. and the live auction kicks off at 7:10 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive in The Dalles.

Enjoy music by DJ Randy Haines, whiskey, locally sourced wine and beer, a hearty meal and both a live and silent auction, said a press release. Tickets are $45 per person, group rates available. This is a 21 and older event.

Tickets on sale now at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center or online at www.gorgediscovery.org. Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org for more information.

Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band set to rock the house at Columbia Arts

The Bonnie Raitt Tribute Band is bringing their live concert performance to Columbia Center for the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. for a fundraiser for the art center.

“Something to Talk About” is a musical collaboration between some of Oregon’s finest singers and players joining up to pay tribute to the queen of the bottleneck blues, said a press release.

“Come see Lisa Mann, Bre Gregg, Anne Weiss, Ara Lee, and back-up musicians David Jacobs-Strain, Mark Bowden, Jean-Pierre Garau (Aaron Meyer Band) and Dan Stueber rock the art center in this powerful show!”

Join the band onstage for an additional $35

When you arrive for the event, you’ll be invited to donate an additional $35 to join the band onstage for a song at the beginning of the second half of the show. Sing along, play an instrument, or just dance to the beat — and enjoy the limelight.

Tickets available online at columbiaarts.org.

Casey Neill at the Ruins

Live music coming up at The Ruins — music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Casey Neill & The Norway Rats (Indie rock) with Matt Mesa & The County Line (Americana)

Tuesday, Sept. 25: The Resolectrics (Roots power trio) with Alonzo Garbanzo (Rock, folk)

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Uke classes at Gorge Music

Beginning ukulele orchestra (9-10 a.m.) and intermediate ukulele classes (10-11 a.m.) are in session every Saturday morning for 11 weeks, Sept. 15 through Dec. 1, at Gorge Community Music. For sign ups, fees and details, contact wendy@gorgecommunitymusic.com.

Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St.; The Dalles; 541-296-2900.

