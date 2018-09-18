Faces of Triathlon

“Sunday was a tremendous day for the Gorge Kids Triathlon and the kids of our community,” said to organizer Nicole Sibert-Faaborg. “It was awesome to get this event back up and running after having to cancel last year due to the Eagle Creek fire. We had over 270 kids register and people turned out despite the rain! At this point, we have already raised over $15,000 to give to all five elementary PE and wellness programs for the school year.” The event was one of two benefits last weekend at Waterfront Park. Saturday was the Music Festival of the Gorge.