Give blood Sept. 27 in Red Cross visit at Armory

The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need.

Hood River will host a blood drive on Sept. 27 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the Oregon National Guard Armory, 12th and Belmont streets.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major ABO groups. However, some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups, so a diverse blood supply is important to meeting the medical needs of an increasingly diverse patient population.

Blood given to patients with rare blood types or those who need repeated transfusions for conditions such as sickle cell disease or thalassemia must be matched very closely. Patients are less likely to have complications from blood donated by someone with a similar racial or ethnic background.

All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients.

Those who come to donate blood or platelets through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations.

More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips.

