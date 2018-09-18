‘Grape Escape’ at HR Inn boosts White Salmon Ed Foundation

Gorge Grape Escape is the annual White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) fundraiser scheduled this year for Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

A live auction will go with food, fine wine, and entertainment with games and prizes.

The live auction will feature getaways to places including Maui, Bend and Whitefish, Mont., and as well as opportunities to bid on local art, a tandem inflatable kayak, a backyard bluegrass party featuring the Green Neck Daredevils, and more.

WSVEF uses the money raised at the Grape Escape and throughout the year to do three main things:

Invest in the future by putting at least 25 percent of every dollar earned into a professionally managed endowment;

Fund a grant writer to write grants to outside organizations for schools, teachers and students;

Grant $40,000 every year to schools through two grant cycles from community-raised donations.

Sponsorship opportunities and table purchases are available by contacting Amanda Lawrence at amanda@wsvef.org. Individual tickets are on sale now at wsvef.org/grape-escape.

The WSVEF is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within the White Salmon community by creating a stable source of supplemental funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in local teachers. To donate or learn more, visit www.wsvef.org.