HRV XC girls rank first in 5A

A total of 25 teams in both 5A and 6A from around the state, including the Hood River Valley girls and boys cross country teams, were in Eugene Sept. 15 for the Northwest Classic meet to preview what will be the state meet course at Lane Community College.

“This meet was our first true team test on a legit course,” said HRV head coach Brandon Bertram. “The competition was as deep as we will see all season.”

The girls race posted eight of the top 15 teams in the state of Oregon. HRV placed an impressive fifth and was at the top of the standings amongst 5A schools.

Frances Dickinson was the only HRV athlete, boy or girl, to finish in the top-10 at this meet as she placed eighth overall with a time of 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

The finish of 18:36 for Dickinson is a personal best time.

Closely behind were teammates Brinna Weiseth and Evelyn Nunez.

Weiseth finished in 13th place with a time of 19:05, while Nunez placed 16th with a time of 19:14; both personal bests.

Chloe Bullock and Eva Jones finished off the scoring for the Eagles in the four and five positions.

“The greatest gain from this race is how composed and ready these girls were for this challenge,” said Bertram. “To be running this confident, strong and fast at this early point in the season is incredibly encouraging.”

In the boys competition, HRV placed 15th overall and fourth amongst 5A schools.

“This is a vastly improving boys squad,” said Bertram. “Our three-seven runners are working hard every day and it is beginning to show. These guys are improving every week, and with it the overall team performance.”

Sophomore Josh Haynes posted his best race in his young high school career taking 15th place in a time of 16:10.

“Haynes put himself in with the leaders from the gun and ran step for step with them to the finish,” said Bertram. “An impressive step-up performance for Josh as he moves forward in the season.”

Haynes was followed by Omar Quintana, who placed 53rd with a time of 17:02.

The boys also had personal best performances from Joshua Humann, Braeden Blackeny and Ben Kaden.

“Our entire team has responded well to the work they have put in since June and more recently since the start of the season five weeks ago,” said Bertram.

The team’s current performances rank the girls first and the boys fourth in 5A.

HRV XC will take this upcoming weekend off as they prepare for the Nike PDX meet on Sept. 29.