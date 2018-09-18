Officials update fire restrictions on west side of National Forest Restrictions remain in place on east side of the forest

The Mt. Hood National Forest has lifted all campfire, recreational shooting and OHV use restrictions on areas west of Highway 35 north and south to the forest boundary.



Campfires, recreational shooting and OHV use are still prohibited for all Forest Service System lands east of Highway 35 and north of Highway 26. The eastern side of the forest is still very dry and has not had any measurable rain all summer.

For the full text of the Forest Order and Map, please visit the Forest Orders webpage.

With the lifting of restrictions on the western side of the forest, campfires are now allowed for dispersed and developed camping. Recreational shooting and OHV use may resume under normal regulations in the areas specified on the associated map.

Firewood cutters should take note of changes in Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) and consult the IFPL phone line or webpage for the most up to date conditions.

“Though we are lifting the formal fire restrictions on the west side of the forest, this does not mean that people can now stop being responsible with fire,” said Forest Fire Manager Dirk Shupe. “We need to use fire responsibly no matter what time of year or where we might be. We could still see some hot, dry weather in some areas of the forest this fall.”

“The Mt. Hood National Forest thanks its partners and the public for their assistance with fire prevention education and support of our fire staff.

“We all have an important role to play in preventing human caused wildfires,” said a press release.

Campers and other users are encouraged to recreate responsibly: When using campfires at any time of the year and at any location, never leave fires unattended and ensure that fires are completely out before leaving camp. In this way, we can all enjoy the wonders of the forest and minimize risk to human life and property.