PET animal rescue training on Sept. 30

A volunteer training for those wishing to join the Pet Evacuation Team (PET)’s new disaster response team will be held Sunday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Riders Club, 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles.

PET is a private non-profit that works under the direction of Red Cross and emergency services to provide animal rescue service during wildfires and other disasters, a press release stated. Volunteers also host community presentations on disaster preparedness and offer in-house trainings to other agencies.

Volunteers are required to complete this training before they can be deployed in an emergency.

Attendees will receive classroom instruction on evacuating and sheltering pets and livestock during emergency situations, as well as hands-on training to practice setting up an actual temporary emergency animal shelter. Lunch and drinks will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

The class is free, but space is limited to the first 30 who sign up.

Those who have already filled out a volunteer application need to contact Janna Hage at 541-993-2229 or Risi Howard at 541-705-7053 to confirm that you want a spot in the class. For those who have not, applications are available online at www.petevacuationpeam.com and can be submitted via email to PetEvacuationTeamCG@gmail.com or in person at Hage Electric, 3701 Klindt Drive, The Dalles.

For more information, contact Hage or Howard, or visit the team’s Facebook page at Pet Evacuation Team Columbia Gorge.