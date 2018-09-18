POLICE LOG, Sept. 3 to 9

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 5 — 12th Street — Officer responded to a business parking lot on a report of a domestic assault. The officer made contact with a Portland resident, who reported the assault. She was transported to the hospital and a report was taken.

Sept. 6 — Portway Avenue — Male arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Sept. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A resident of Portland was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

In the same incident, another Portland-area resident was cited and released due to medical concerns on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a police officer.

Sept. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer arrested a female for several crimes, including a drug law violation, and another female for theft II. Both were lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 7 — Hood River — Minor in possession of marijuana citations were issued after marijuana was located during a traffic stop. The 17- and 18-year-old males were issued citations. The juvenile was later released to his mother.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 6 — Country Club and Frankton — Vehicle stopped for two minor violations. After the officer observed signs of impairment, the driver consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed. After providing a breath sample, the driver was cited and released to a family member.

Sept. 7 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for driving with studded tires. The driver was misdemeanor suspended. He was issued a criminal driving citation and allowed to have someone get him and the vehicle.

Sept. 9 — Hood River — California resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Sept. 8 — I-84 — Dispatch was informed of a driving complaint on I-84. The vehicle was driving erratically and speeding. The male driver was stopped for minor traffic violations. The driver was arrested for two outstanding warrants and three counts of identity theft.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 4 — Second Street, 100 block — Hit and run reported in front of a restaurant.

Sept. 6 — Hazel Avenue, 2800 block — Officer took a report of a vehicle that rolled into a power box. There were no injuries, and minor damage to the vehicle and power box cover.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Sept. 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for a failure to appear bench warrant out of Hood River.

Sept. 5 — Third Street — Officer took a report of a possible release agreement violation between a 29-year-old male and a juvenile female.

Sept. 6 — Second Street Overpass — Officer made contact with a male and female transient; the female was recognized from prior contacts and was ultimately arrested on a statewide felony warrant and resisting arrest.

Sept. 7 — Wasco Street — Restraining order violation reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Sept. 3 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Sept. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Cascade Locks resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of theft II, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Sept. 5 — Hood River — Officer initiated a pursuit of a vehicle, which had been reported as stolen. The vehicle was damaged in a crash and the suspect fled on foot.

Sept. 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported to have taken place on Sept. 7.

Sex offenses:

Sept. 8 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a patient at a local hospital who was reporting a sexual assault, which had happened in another city. The agency with jurisdiction from where the alleged assault took place was contacted, and the victim was put into contact with them for further follow up.

Other:

Sept. 3 — I-84 at exit 62 — Officer secured for safekeeping two bikes that had been left on the side of I-84.

Sept. 4 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a found cell phone.

Sept. 4 — Belmont Avenue — Officer responded to a residence on Belmont regarding a possible domestic disturbance. The reporting party advised one of the children from that residence had come over to their residence and asked to call the police.

Sept. 5 — 21st Street, 1100 block — Officer made contact with a Hood River resident who found a firearm on their property.

Sept. 8 — Straight Hill Road, 3400 block —Male taken into custody for previous charges (assist to another agency).

Sept. 9 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer dispatched for an unattended vehicle (unattended death).

Sept. 9 — Third Street — Juvenile runaway reported.