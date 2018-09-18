Port hones in on airport land issues

The Ken Jernstedt Airfield is a hub of activity as the Port of Hood River works on several major development projects involving the site.

At its Sept. 11 meeting, the port commission approved an updated Ordinance 23, which defines procedures for access and operations at the airfield. The ordinance was first approved in 2011, formalizing the port’s authority to act if an airport user carries out access or operations procedures incorrectly, but needed to be updated due to some changes in the airport’s layout, as well as to clarify some general definitions. Minimum standards for airport operations were also approved.

Before the commission reviewed the ordinance later on in the meeting, the port’s Development and Property Manager, Anne Medenbach, gave an update on a few major projects underway at the airport.

“The Ken Jernstedt Airfield continues to be a very busy place,” Medenbach said in her written report to the port commission.

The port continues to make progress on redeveloping the Lower Mill Site, a nine-acre brownfield located in Odell, where the former Lower Hanel Mill used to be. The port purchased this lot back in 2015 with the intent of creating four buildable lots in order to “return the site to productive use by the private sector to create jobs and meet the area’s unmet high demand for industrial properties,” the port states on its website.

Clean up work on the site was completed in August 2016 but unforeseen water pressure issues significantly delayed the project. With that issue now resolved, the port now prepares to move 20,000 cubic yards of non-contaminated wood and dirt from the Lower Mill to the east side of the airport in order to prepare the Lower Mill site for development. “The east side of the airfield is a good location because the approach is bumpy and uneven, there is wide open space that can never be built on and the port owns it,” Medenbach said.

Port staff received plans and specifications for the project on Aug. 31 and intends to start the bidding process this month and award a contract in early October.

“This work needs to be done in the off-flying season over the winter and into the early spring months,” Medenbach said in her report.

The port is in the process of applying for building permits for the site and will be selling those lots, she said.

On the north side of the airport, the port resubmitted a joint wetland permit application to the Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) and the Department of State Lands (DSL). The permit allows the port to fill a small wetland on that north side of the airport and recreate it in another location on airport property — a process that has to be completed before the port can develop the north side.

The port has just completed an Environmental Assessment with the Federal Aviation Administration, Medenbach said, which will send an approval letter on the condition that the ACE and DSL approve the wetland permits.

The first application was rejected due to incompleteness, Medenbach said. Once it’s resubmitted, the ACE and DSL will review it again and either accept it or send it back to the port for more changes.

“We are not anticipating that to occur and hope to have wetland fill permits in hand before the end of the year,” Medenbach said in her report.

The port recently received drawings for utilities and site work, including a comprehensive sewer report “which will give us a clear picture of sewer capacity and need for full airport build-out.” Full airport build-out, Medenbach said, “is the maximum amount of buildings that we could put on the airport and what we are approved to do through the FAA and under county zoning code. We may never fully build out the airport but when we design utilities, we need to make sure they can handle it if we did.”

On the south side, Hood Tech TacAero Inc. submitted an order for three 80x80 metal hangars to support aircraft storage and maintenance; but since the port hasn’t yet received the final floor and site plans, building permits have not been issued. The port anticipates receiving these plans with any revisions by its Oct. 2 meeting.