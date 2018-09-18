SHERIFF LOG, Sept. 4 to 9

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 5 — Woodworth Drive — Telephonic harassment reported.

Sept. 7 — Bone Drive — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault IV, strangulation and harassment.

Sept. 9 — Highway 35 — Deputy investigated a domestic assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment report.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 8 — Wyeth Road, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Sept. 9 — Highway 35 at milepost 100 — Odell resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Sept. 4 — N. W. Hassalo Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding an identity theft complaint.

Sept. 4 — Midway Road, 3200 block — Possible identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 4 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Traffic crash with injury reported.

Sept. 4 — Odell Highway — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

Sept. 5 — Parkdale — Single motor vehicle, non-injury crash reported on Highway 35.

Sept. 6 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Traffic crash with injury reported.

Sept. 8 — Highway 281 and Blackburn Drive — Deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash.

Theft or burglary:

Sept. 4 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Theft reported.

Sept. 4 — S. W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle recovered. The vehicle was unoccupied, found undamaged and returned to its owner.

Sept. 9 — Hays Drive, 3800 block — Stolen purse reported. The purse was ultimately located and returned to its owner.

Other:

Sept. 7 — Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy took an informational report.

Sept. 6 — Portway Avenue, 500 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River City Police in making an arrest.