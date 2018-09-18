Volleyball suffers back-to-back losses

Hood River Valley volleyball had been off to its best start (6-0) since the Eagles’ 10-0 start in the 2016-17 season, but its undefeated start came to an end last week.



The Eagles traveled to Ridgeview on Sept. 13 to open 5A-4 Intermountain Conference league play.

Last season, these two teams matched up twice and HRV fell to the Ravens in both meetings, including a 2-1 loss in the championship match of the Hood River Volleyball tournament.

On Sept. 13, Ridgeview proved to be too much for HRV once again as the Ravens swept all three sets over HRV and handed the Eagles its first loss of the season.

Over the past two seasons, Ridgeview has an 8-1 advantage in the nine sets played between the two teams.

In the first two sets of last Thursday’s matchup, HRV was only able to string together 26 total points, losing 25-13 in sets one and two.

HRV played much better in the final set, scoring 23, but Ridgeview’s serving edge over HRV would be too much for the Eagles to overcome and HRV fell to the Ravens by a final score of 25-23.

“The Ravens out-served us in all three sets and that was really the difference in the game,” said head coach Scott Walker.

Chloe Kurahara put up 21 assists for the match and Katie Kennedy led the team with 17 kills.

HRV and Ridgeview will matchup two more times this season, with the next game coming this Thursday, Sept. 20 at Ridgeview.

The loss to Ridgeview was HRV’s first loss of the season (6-1), and they’d look to avoid moving from a winning streak to a losing streak in the matter of a few days, as the girls were at Century for the Century Tournament on Sept. 15.

The girls opened the Century Tournament strong as they took the top seed in their pool and were the number three seed overall ahead of bracket competition.



“But bracket play was a different story,” said Walker. “With too many mistakes and playing against a North Salem team that served really well, we were unable to advance pass the first bracket.”

HRV in the first set was neck-and-neck with North Salem, but the Vikings’ ability to serve the ball for points ended up being the difference maker in the Vikings’ 25-23 victory over the Eagles.

In the second set, North Salem handled the Eagles by a score of 25-17 to end HRV’s tournament run.

Statistical leaders against North Salem were Kennedy with two aces and 12 kills, and Kurahara with 13 assists.

At 6-2 on the season, the Eagles looked to avoid a three-game losing streak as they welcomed league opponent Crook County on Tuesday, Sept. 18 (results unavailable at press time).