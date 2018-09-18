Yesteryears: Tsuruta visit planned in 1978

1918 — 100 years ago

Parkdale, Sept. 16 — The Mt. Hood Milling company’s sawmill located at Parkdale burned last Sunday morning. The loss will approximate about $12,000 with no insurance. Through the strenuous efforts of men and women who fought the flames with buckets of water from the irrigation ditch, the lumber building and several piles of lumber were saved.

A meeting of the mothers, wives, sisters and children of the men in service will be held in Hood River Saturday. The meeting will begin with a parade at 2 p.m. The women will march through the principal business streets of the town, then to the courthouse.

Verbatim: ‘Vanities’ Cast Rehearsing Hard By POLLY TIMBERMAN Kaleidoscope editor The play will begin 30 minutes before curtain time, says Director Frank Levin. The cast will be on stage and will not leave until the show is over. All makeup, costume and scenery changes will be done onstage in direct view of the audience. Due to the nature of the opening scene, the show will start promptly at 8 p.m. Newcomers will not be seated until after the first seven minutes of the show. The play is “Vanities” by Jack Heifner. The theater group is CAST, Creative Attention Seeking Thespians, a newly formed community theater group making its first presentation. Vanities is a look at the lives of three women as they change and don’t change over a period of years. The three are played by Judie Crawford as Mary, Janet Tate as Kathy, and Janice Axford as Joanne. Their prior acting experience ranges from considerable to none. “Our goal is professional level productions with amateur participants,” says Levin. “We intend to do our learning off stage.” Play performances are scheduled for October. — Hood River News, September 21, 1978

1928 — 90 years ago

While the attendance at city schools is still 45 below this time last year, indications are that it will be added to rapidly and in a short time the registration will be fully up to the mark of last year. During the past week there have been 50 new registrations. At the meeting of the board on Tuesday evening, it was decided that, instead of keeping transient children out of the schools for two weeks after their arrival here, it would be more practical to submit them to a thorough medical examination and, if they past the test, to admit them to school immediately.

1938 — 80 years ago

In no uncertain terms, voters of Cascade Locks Tuesday of this week registered their approval of the proposed bond issue, proceeds of which are to be used to acquire the plant and distribution of the West Coast Power Company, which has been serving the western end of this county for many years. The vote was: For, 141; against, 16.

1948 — 70 years ago

Hood River County School enrollment, which was slightly under last year’s figures, is steadily picking up, reports Ralph E. Jones, county superintendent of schools. Following are the opening day enrollment figures: Cascade Locks, 122 grade school and 45 high school, eight grades and four high school classes; Frankton grade, 81; Barrett grade, 157; Odell, 167 grade school, 139 six-year high school; Parkdale, 171 grade school, 190 six-year high school; Pine Grove grade, 151; Mt. Hood grade, 112; Oak Grove grade, 91; Central Vale grade, 52; and Dee grade, 131.

1958 — 60 years ago

Employment in Hood River jumped a notch in August, and is expected to hit its prosperous peak this month as fruit harvest and processing work adds another 5,000 jobs for the area, reports local employment office manager Boyd Jackson.

The Hood River Lion’s club puts a batch of brooms on sale Tuesday evening during its annual fundraising project. The brooms, made in Portland by the Institute for the Blind, are sold to raise money for the club’s civic projects.

1968 — 50 years ago

The Oregon State Library Board has approved a revised plan for remodeling the Hood River County Library, the county commission learned this week. The plan now goes to the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare for acknowledgment before construction can begin. The revised plan omits a 10-car parking lot west of the library, which was in the original plans. Instead, some $4,000 allocated for the lot will go into extra shelving inside the library.

1978 — 40 years ago

Twenty-two Hood River Valley “ambassadors” got a briefing Monday on Japanese life as they prepared for a two-week “sister city” visit starting early next month. The 22, headed by Ray Yasui and Hood River Mayor Charles Beardsley, will carry the greetings of Hood River to its sister city, Tsuruta, Aomori, Japan, in response to an earlier visit here by representatives of the Japanese city. The group met for a briefing and special dinner at the Yasui home on Masse Grade Monday. Mrs. Yasui had prepared authentic Japanese dishes for the group.

1988 — 30 years ago

Five site nominations in Hood River County for a Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center have been compiled, to be forwarded by a Sept. 22 deadline to the Columbia Gorge Commission. Three of the nominated sites are in the Cascade Locks area; two are near Hood River. In addition, the U.S. Forest Service has developed four other site nominations, which were submitted to County Administrator Bob Montgomery. But at a Sept. 6 meeting, the county commission elected not to forward the Forest Service sites, noting there is separate provision in the Gorge scenic area legislation providing the Forest Service can submit its own nominated sites.

1998 — 20 years ago

The harvest of pears in the Hood River Valley will reach its zenith within the next week, according to Tom Nelson, executive director of the Hood River Grower-Shipper Association. That’s when growers in the lower and middle portions of the valley will harvesting Anjous and Boscs, and the upper valley orchardists will begin their harvest.

Comice pears are also beginning to be harvested. Nelson said that some growers could use more pickers. “It’s not a severe shortage,” he said. “If there are experienced pickers available — emphasis on experienced — they can be hired for Saturday and Sunday work.”

2008 — 10 years ago

The Gnarl Ridge fire, located about 18 miles south of Hood River in the Mt. Hood National Forest, rekindled sometime after midnight on Sept. 16 and has since made major runs from the fire’s original burn area.

Hood River County’s population in unincorporated areas is expected to grow by .79 percent for the next two decades while its two cities will experience a 2 percent annual growth rate. The new forecast by ECONorthwest predicts these population totals as medium growth rates.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer