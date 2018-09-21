Death Notices for Sept. 22 edition: Edgar Vance Jr. and Kirsten Kleinsmith

Edgar Vance Jr.

Edgar Robert Vance Jr., passed away Sept. 18, 2018, in Garden City, Idaho. Edgar was born June 18, 1935, and was 83 at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Kirsten Kleinsmith

Kirsten Kleinsmith passed away on Sept. 19, 2018, surrounded by family, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Kirsten was born on Dec. 18, 1966, and was 51 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.