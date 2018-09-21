Girls soccer ends non-league winless

It hasn’t been the start to the 2018-19 season that the Hood River Valley girls soccer team has hoped for as they head into league play without a win on the season.

The Eagles closed out its non-league opponent schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at home against La Salle Prep.

This was a matchup between the Eagles (0-2-1) and Falcons (1-2-1).

Despite what seemed to be a fairly even matchup regarding records heading into this game, the Eagles were unable to take advantage of being at home and La Salle Prep came away with the 2-0 victory.

In the game on Tuesday night, La Salle got out to an early 2-0 first half lead and never looked back.

Despite an uneventful offensive attack in the first half for HRV, the girls threatened to score a few times in the second half, including a shot by sophomore forward Vanesa Preciado in the 60th minute that took a diving save by La Salle’s goalie to prevent the goal.

However, after that opportunity at goal for Preciado, it was all Falcons the rest of the way.

La Salle was the more aggressive and tactical team with its passes on Tuesday, while HRV was often put in a position where they had to clear the ball out instead of passing up field and finding openings to score.

HRV ended the non-league portion of its 2018-19 schedule with a record of 0-3-1 following the loss to La Salle Prep.

The last time HRV opened non-league competition with a similar record heading into league play was during the 2014-15 season, when they started 1-1-2.

HRV opened league play on Thursday, Sept. 20 as they welcomed the also 0-3-1 Ridgeview Ravens.

In the matchup on Thursday, HRV lost to Ridgeview by a final score of 1-0, picking up their fourth loss of the season and moving to 0-4-1.

HRV currently ranks 30th in 5A state standings.

Next up for HRV is a road game versus Crook County on Tuesday, Sept. 25.