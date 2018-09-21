Girls water polo hasn’t missed a beat

It’s another hot start for the Hood River Valley girls water polo team as they look to repeat as state champions for a third straight year.

The girls have opened the 2018-19 season on a five-game winning streak, including Tuesday’s 21-6 home victory over the Grant Generals.

The win against the Generals marked the 25th victory in a row for the Eagles, a win streak that dates back to Sept. 15, 2017, when the girls last lost; that defeat came on the road in overtime against West Albany by a final score of 16-15.

Before the home matchup with Grant on Tuesday, the girls had been 2-0 at home, 1-0 away and 1-0 at neutral sites.

“They battled through some incredibly physical battles to begin the year and I was impressed by our team’s level of play to open the season,” said head coach Kellie Dunn.



However, like last season with the Eagle Creek fire, the girls were faced with another early-season hurdle that they’d have to find a way to overcome.

“We lost some momentum the past two weeks as we were unable to practice at the pool while it was closed for maintenance,” said Dunn. “During that time, we had the team practicing in the Columbia River as much as the weather would allow, and they even had a practice last Wednesday where they all got in on a cool day in wetsuits just to keep them swimming and eggbeatering as much as possible. It’s impossible to truly replicate a pool practice in the river, as much as we try to make things realistic with balls and even a goal.”

Despite the set-back, the girls found a way to come out on top in their road matchup versus David Douglas and beat the Scots by a final score of 7-4.

“But the team just didn’t look as smooth and together as they were during the first weeks of games,” said Dunn. “I believe that was just rust from not being in a swimming pool for two weeks, and Tuesday night’s game against Grant at home looked much better.”

Against the Generals, HRV “looked cohesive and in sync again, which was definitely reassuring,” said Dunn.

HRV beat Grant by a final score of 21-6 and was led by senior Jamie Robinson, last year’s 5A state player of the year, who had team-highs in goals (6), assists (7) and steals (8).

Behind Robinson in the scoring column was sophomore Madaket Greenleaf with four goals on four shots.

Six other HRV athletes scored versus Grant: Olivia Sumerfield (3), Faith Ocheskey (2), Grace Reagan (2), Sarah Arpag (1), Jenni Ruggles (1) and Alea McCarty (1).

As a team, HRV only missed the goal six times, shooting a percentage of .778 on 21 of 27 shot attempts.

Defensively, behind Robinson in steals versus Grant was Reagan, Sumerfield, Ocheskey and Arpag.

Reagan and Sumerfield each forced two Grant turnovers, while Ocheskey and Arpag had one steal each.

“We are a smaller squad this year than last year, but our team consists of some really serious athletes that thrive on competition,” said Dunn. “We still have plenty of work to do and some wrinkles to iron out, but I’m feeling optimistic. I’m seeing that this is a team that is going to be able to weather those more physical, aggressive games while keeping their focus.

“We have some really strong leadership from our upperclassman this year that has done a great job bringing some of our less experienced players up to speed,” said Dunn.

Next up for HRV was a road matchup with the Barlow Bruins, one of the top-ranked teams in the state, on Thursday, Sept. 20 (results unavailable at press time).