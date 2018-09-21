‘Glo & Joy Art’ benefits Next Door youth

The Next Door was treated to a day of creativity and collaboration at a painting party at Joy’s Art Studio on Sept. 15, said Justine Ziegler, development officer.

“A handful of foster youth and their foster parents each began with a blank canvas,” she said. “But with the expert guidance of studio owner Joy Kloman, everyone left with a beautiful painting of a gorilla to hang on their wall. For many, it was their first painting experience.”

The painting party was part of a series, called the Glo & Joy Art Project, being offered to The Next Door’s program participants. Gloria Hammer, project creator, partners with Kloman to bring creativity, inspiration, and empowerment to young people through the arts.

Hammer, who has a background in child welfare, has spearheaded the effort to immerse more children, teens and families in the creative experience of painting, shown to develop positive skills such as persistence, cooperation, creative thinking, problem solving, motivation and self-confidence.



To raise funds for future Glo & Joy Art projects, Crush Cider Café at 1020 Wasco Street in Hood River will be hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 27. From 3-9 p.m., Crush will donate a portion of proceeds to the Glo & Joy Art Project. Youth art will be on display and there will be a silent auction with several items.

For more information or to make a donation towards the Glo & Joy Art Project, contact Ziegler at The Next Door at 541-436-0304.