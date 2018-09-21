Hawks soccer ranks fourth in state standings

The Horizon boys and girls soccer team clashed with former 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 league’s best team Crosshill Christian at home on Sept. 17.
Ahead of this matchup, the Hawks were 2-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in league play, while Crosshill Christian headed into Horizon still undefeated on the season with a 5-0 overall record and 3-0 league record.
Crosshill Christian was coming off a dominate 7-1 victory over league play opponent Life Christian on Sept. 14.
But to open the 2018-19 season, Horizon traveled to Life Christian and opened league play with a 8-0 road victory, putting less significance on Crosshill’s 7-1 victory in the game prior.
On Monday, the Horizon team moved to 3-1-1 on the season and remain undefeated in league play at 3-0-1 after beating Crosshill Christian at home by a final score of 2-1.
The win over Crosshill Christian moved the Hawks to the top of the 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 league standings over North Clackamas Christian (3-1-1).
Horizon currently ranks fourth in 3A/2A/1A state standings.
Last season, the Hawks opened the year with a 0-3 record through the first three games of the season, and in the two years prior, the Hawks have combined for a 0-5-1 start in their first three games of the 2016-17 and 2015-16 seasons.
For the Hawks, the 3-1-1 start this season is the best five-game stretch to start since the 2014-15 season, when the Hawks opened the year with a 3-2 record.
Horizon’s next game was a road game against Columbia Christian (3-2-1) on Thursday, Sept. 20.
The Hawks tied with Columbia Christian by a final score of 3-3 to move to 3-1-2 overall and 3-0-2 in league play.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment