Hawks soccer ranks fourth in state standings

The Horizon boys and girls soccer team clashed with former 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 league’s best team Crosshill Christian at home on Sept. 17.

Ahead of this matchup, the Hawks were 2-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in league play, while Crosshill Christian headed into Horizon still undefeated on the season with a 5-0 overall record and 3-0 league record.

Crosshill Christian was coming off a dominate 7-1 victory over league play opponent Life Christian on Sept. 14.

But to open the 2018-19 season, Horizon traveled to Life Christian and opened league play with a 8-0 road victory, putting less significance on Crosshill’s 7-1 victory in the game prior.

On Monday, the Horizon team moved to 3-1-1 on the season and remain undefeated in league play at 3-0-1 after beating Crosshill Christian at home by a final score of 2-1.

The win over Crosshill Christian moved the Hawks to the top of the 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 league standings over North Clackamas Christian (3-1-1).

Horizon currently ranks fourth in 3A/2A/1A state standings.

Last season, the Hawks opened the year with a 0-3 record through the first three games of the season, and in the two years prior, the Hawks have combined for a 0-5-1 start in their first three games of the 2016-17 and 2015-16 seasons.

For the Hawks, the 3-1-1 start this season is the best five-game stretch to start since the 2014-15 season, when the Hawks opened the year with a 3-2 record.

Horizon’s next game was a road game against Columbia Christian (3-2-1) on Thursday, Sept. 20.

The Hawks tied with Columbia Christian by a final score of 3-3 to move to 3-1-2 overall and 3-0-2 in league play.